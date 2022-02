It's almost Valentine's Day, and to set the mood, Activision has updated the playlist names for Call of Duty: Vanguard with a spicy and suggestive twist. As you can see in the image below, the playlists now have new, more amorous-themed names, including "Up Close And Personal," "Lover's Lane," and "Heartpoint." The Champion Hill modes now have new names, too, including "Third Wheel," "Couples," and "Single And Ready To Mingle." There is also the usual Private Match, which, uh, could be considered suggestive in its own way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO