NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Saint Mary's University men's basketball team has got to be scratching his head and wondering what he ever did to upset the basketball gods. Just two days after Concordia stole a victory from the Cardinals with a 3-pointer in the game's final three seconds to beat SMU 65-64, Fano and Co. once again had a conference win within their grasp in the waning seconds against Carleton — only to have it snatched away.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO