Aaron Donald Should Have Been MVP

Photo: Rob Carr

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI last night and the only controversy seems to be the selection of Cooper Kupp as MVP. While nobody is saying he didn’t deserve to win it, there’s a belief that others may have been more deserving. Dan Patrick thinks it was Aaron Donald’s contribution that was the real difference-maker in the game and, while Kupp managed to have a solid game while being double-teamed most of the night, Dan reminds us that Donald is double and triple-teamed on every single play.

Dan Patrick: “Aaron Donald, to me, was the most valuable player last night because if you’re going to make this argument, ‘Hey, the Bengals knew Cooper Kupp was going to get the ball, they double-teamed him,’ well Aaron Donald is double-teamed on every play, sometimes triple-teamed on every play. And while he had a quiet first half, when they needed him the most, I thought that those stops were a difference-maker. And Cooper Kupp was wonderful, but I thought that Aaron Donald was the most valuable player.”