NFL

Aaron Donald Should Have Been MVP

By Michael Lingard
 2 days ago
Photo: Rob Carr

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI last night and the only controversy seems to be the selection of Cooper Kupp as MVP. While nobody is saying he didn’t deserve to win it, there’s a belief that others may have been more deserving. Dan Patrick thinks it was Aaron Donald’s contribution that was the real difference-maker in the game and, while Kupp managed to have a solid game while being double-teamed most of the night, Dan reminds us that Donald is double and triple-teamed on every single play.

Dan Patrick: “Aaron Donald, to me, was the most valuable player last night because if you’re going to make this argument, ‘Hey, the Bengals knew Cooper Kupp was going to get the ball, they double-teamed him,’ well Aaron Donald is double-teamed on every play, sometimes triple-teamed on every play. And while he had a quiet first half, when they needed him the most, I thought that those stops were a difference-maker. And Cooper Kupp was wonderful, but I thought that Aaron Donald was the most valuable player.”

papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason Rams’ Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, deserved to win Super Bowl 56 MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald responds to retirement reports following Super Bowl win

Aaron Donald did not confirm rumors about his possible retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI, but he certainly did nothing to deny them either. Various reports suggested that Donald would consider retirement if the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday, so naturally the defensive lineman had to respond to questions about that after he did come out victorious. Donald brushed aside the questions, saying he wanted to focus on “the moment” while hinting that no decision would come for several days.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Polian Believes NFL Got The Super Bowl MVP Wrong

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp walked home with the Super Bowl MVP award last night, but there were some people who thought the honor should have gone elsewhere. Former longtime NFL executive Bill Polian is one of them. In an appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast today, Polian said he thought Kupp’s teammate Aaron Donald should have been the MVP.
NFL
On3.com

Calvin Johnson sends message to Matt Stafford following Super Bowl win

Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford will forever be connected from their time in Detroit. While the duo were hamstrung by multiple factors with the Lions, they rose above and carried the franchise for multiple seasons. Always intertwined, Johnson sent a message to Stafford after watching his former quarterback find victory...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Sean McVay confirms he is not retiring, acknowledges Aaron Donald as “the man”

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in and hit the jackpot, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The win caps off an amazing season, sprinkled with a few lows, but ending with the Rams reaching “football heaven.” After the game, Sean McVay praised players and coaches on a great team victory, and silenced the rumors that he may ride off into the sunset.
NFL
FanSided

Look: Ja’Marr Chase was wide open on Aaron Donald’s game-winning play

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cooper Kupp’s 10-word remark immediately after winning Super Bowl 56, MVP

Right from the onset, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knew wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be key to their victory in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams quarterback revealed after their massive win that Sean McVay kept calling plays for Kupp. Sure enough, it was the right decision. The 28-year-old NFL Offensive Player of the Year came up big for the Rams, making the critical touchdown that sealed the trophy for the squad.
NFL
NBC Sports

Von Miller: Aaron Donald’s done everything, but winning a Super Bowl is addictive

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sidestepped a question about his potential retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI. But one of his key teammates addressed the potential of Donald hanging up his cleats after the game. “I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do,” now two-time Super Bowl...
NFL
