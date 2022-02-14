The best and funniest Super Bowl halftime show memes, starring upside-down 50 Cent

Look, the Super Bowl 56 halftime show was glorious — read our review of it, Bryan Kalbrosky agrees! — with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem putting together an awesome performance.

But of course, there are so many memes coming out of it. This is what happens after every halftime show these days.

We already highlighted some with 50 Cent making a guest appearance, but we’ll expand outward from there — there were all kinds of jokes flying around about all the performers, which we’ve helpfully gathered into one place for your amusement the day after the Super Bowl.

Here they are, in no particular order, starting with upside-down 50 Cent:

Upside down 50 Cent!

Mary J. Blige's fall

Wait, that's Anderson .Paak!

Avengers jokes for days