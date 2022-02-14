Georgia Men’s Tennis knock off rivals Georgia Tech 4-3
By Ayaan Bakaly
The No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta to take on rivals Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon and defeated the rival Yellow Jackets 4-3. “Our team showed tremendous poise and resolve under pressure today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. The Bulldogs coming off of a tough 3-4...
Fans that spent their Valentine’s Day at The Coliseum were treated to a thriller on Monday night with the UWG women’s basketball team coming out with an 80-73 overtime win over Montevallo. West Georgia (9-12, 6-10 GSC) tied a season-high with 11 three-pointers as the Wolves defeated a...
ATHENS — All signs pointed to Georgia football winning the 2021 national championship with the Bulldogs ranking among the most experienced and talented teams in the nation. No doubt, UGA has a program-record 14 players headed to the NFL combine (March 1-6) and will most certainly set a program record for most players selected in an NFL draft this year (more than nine).
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to continue building for the end of the regular season as they go for their third consecutive win Wednesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Dale Brown Court as the teams meet for the only […]
LSU has put a midseason slide behind it to return to .500 in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers (18-7, 6-6) will seek their third consecutive victory when they host Georgia (6-19, 1-11) on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La. "That's a sigh of relief," Tari Eason said after scoring...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense. Turner also will be the defensive run-game coordinator. Turner has coached defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for 20 years. In 2013-14, he worked with Collins at Mississippi State. Turner has been coaching for 36 years, with other stops at Florida, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama and Vanderbilt. Collins has rebuilt his staff after firing three assistants following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.
SEATTLE — The No. 11 USC men's tennis team overcame a slip in doubles play and pieced together a singles surge to take over and earn a 4-3 win over Portland today in Seattle at the Tennis Center at Sand Point. USC improves to 6-1 overall with the win.
After getting some momentum back with a home win over Texas AM, No. 2 Auburn will look to protect home court again against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country and was the only undefeated team in the SEC, but lost bothof those distinctions with an overtime loss on the road at Arkansas. The Tigers got back on their court Saturday and responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season, defeating the Aggies 75-58.
NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC) entered the game dead last in the ACC and with just two road wins all season, but got a total team effort to coast to the win. Almost nothing went right for Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, and Rodney Howard scored 14 points. The main issue on offense was turnovers and bad outside shooting. Georgia Tech had 11 turnovers and shot 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range, a continuation of Saturday's loss at Virginia, where the Yellow Jackets only hit four 3-pointers all day.
Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a somewhat forgotten name when it comes to the Class of 2023 quarterbacks. At least as much as you can be when you’re the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. Much of the hype around this crop of signal-callers has centered on Arch Manning and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
The 12th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team finished the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday after recording an all-time program low score of 53-under 811. This mark decidedly edged the former record of 42-under, set in 2000 Golf World. Hosted at the Grand Reserve Country Club, the Puerto Rico Classic’s par-72...
On Tuesday night, the Georgia football Twitter account announced that customizable jerseys of current players on the team will be sold in partnership with Fanatics starting this Fall. The announcement features the jerseys of kicker Jack Podlesny, cornerback William Poole, offensive lineman Warren Ericson and outside linebacker Robert Beal. This...
Located in the heart of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) campus, the Ferst Center for the Arts serves as a showcase for the presentation of concerts, lectures, dance, film and theater. The hall seats nearly 1,000 and is filled with activity all-year round. It is designed to provide a wealth of diverse and enriching opportunities for Georgia Tech and the greater Atlanta community. Moreover, it has served as a DiGiCo facility for several years, with an SD9 console as its front-of-house desk since 2014.
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, fresh off a historic freshman season, recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss spring practice, as first reported by Rivals’ UGASports and confirmed by On3’s DawgsHQ. DawgsHQ adds that while Bowers is expected to be sidelined...
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis lost pair of tight matches Sunday evening at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center, dropping identical 4-3 scores to Georgetown (2-4) and the host Black Knights (8-2). Against Georgetown, BU took the doubles point but had two three-set singles matches go the wrong way in the narrow defeat. In the late night match against Army, BU again was strong at the top of the lineup with wins at first and second singles but the Black Knights won the doubles point and took the match with victories at 3-4-5. "We missed two great opportunities today for wins," head coach Nick Zieziula said. "Credit to Georgetown and Army for raising their games at the end to get the result. We had to juggle things around again due to injury and we showed resiliency to put ourselves in good positions but there is still a lot more we can clean up to raise our game."
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) are now on a three game winning streak after a dominate 84-65 win over Georgia (6-20, 1-12 SEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU led as many as 30 points in the second half...
The University of Georgia women's basketball team fell to South Carolina 72-54 on Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. Georgia moves on to an overall record of 17-6 and a conference record of 6-6. Georgia will play Missouri next at home on Feb. 17.
If the Georgia men’s basketball team is going to end its latest losing streak at five games, the Bulldogs will do so against a squad squarely in the hunt for the NCAA Tournament. Georgia (6-19, 1-11 SEC) is Baton Rouge bound this week as the Bulldogs take on LSU...
Ole Miss has dropped their last three contests in men's hoops, but a chance to right the ship and get back to .500 lies ahead when they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the SJB Pavilion this evening. The Rebels are coming off of a rough road trip at Missouri,...
KINGSTON (WPRI) – On a night they were without star Dez Elmore, the Lady Rams saw their nation-leading 13-game win streak snapped at the hands of Dayton 47-37. It’s their first Atlantic 10 loss of the season. The URI women have been having a historic year, with 20 wins for only the third time in […]
