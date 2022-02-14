Georgia Men’s Tennis knock off rivals Georgia Tech 4-3

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis lost pair of tight matches Sunday evening at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center, dropping identical 4-3 scores to Georgetown (2-4) and the host Black Knights (8-2). Against Georgetown, BU took the doubles point but had two three-set singles matches go the wrong way in the narrow defeat. In the late night match against Army, BU again was strong at the top of the lineup with wins at first and second singles but the Black Knights won the doubles point and took the match with victories at 3-4-5. "We missed two great opportunities today for wins," head coach Nick Zieziula said. "Credit to Georgetown and Army for raising their games at the end to get the result. We had to juggle things around again due to injury and we showed resiliency to put ourselves in good positions but there is still a lot more we can clean up to raise our game."

2 DAYS AGO