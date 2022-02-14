ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Men’s Tennis knock off rivals Georgia Tech 4-3

By Ayaan Bakaly
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta to take on rivals Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon and defeated the rival Yellow Jackets 4-3. “Our team showed tremendous poise and resolve under pressure today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. The Bulldogs coming off of a tough 3-4...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
times-georgian.com

UWG Women Win OT Thriller over Montevallo

Fans that spent their Valentine’s Day at The Coliseum were treated to a thriller on Monday night with the UWG women’s basketball team coming out with an 80-73 overtime win over Montevallo. West Georgia (9-12, 6-10 GSC) tied a season-high with 11 three-pointers as the Wolves defeated a...
MONTEVALLO, AL
WGAU

Kirby Smart’s big challenge: Georgia football 13th in SEC in returning production

ATHENS — All signs pointed to Georgia football winning the 2021 national championship with the Bulldogs ranking among the most experienced and talented teams in the nation. No doubt, UGA has a program-record 14 players headed to the NFL combine (March 1-6) and will most certainly set a program record for most players selected in an NFL draft this year (more than nine).
ATHENS, GA
WNTZ

LSU Men’s Basketball looks for Wednesday home win vs UGA

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to continue building for the end of the regular season as they go for their third consecutive win Wednesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Dale Brown Court as the teams meet for the only […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
austinnews.net

LSU building momentum as Georgia continues to struggle

LSU has put a midseason slide behind it to return to .500 in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers (18-7, 6-6) will seek their third consecutive victory when they host Georgia (6-19, 1-11) on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La. "That's a sigh of relief," Tari Eason said after scoring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
abc17news.com

Georgia Tech’s Collins hires former Florida assistant Turner

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense. Turner also will be the defensive run-game coordinator. Turner has coached defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for 20 years. In 2013-14, he worked with Collins at Mississippi State. Turner has been coaching for 36 years, with other stops at Florida, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama and Vanderbilt. Collins has rebuilt his staff after firing three assistants following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.
FLORIDA, MO
thedallasnews.net

Using defense to bounce back, No. 2 Auburn turns to Vanderbilt

After getting some momentum back with a home win over Texas AM, No. 2 Auburn will look to protect home court again against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country and was the only undefeated team in the SEC, but lost bothof those distinctions with an overtime loss on the road at Arkansas. The Tigers got back on their court Saturday and responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season, defeating the Aggies 75-58.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Mckinney
Albany Herald

NC State gets off to fast start, rolls past Georgia Tech

NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC) entered the game dead last in the ACC and with just two road wins all season, but got a total team effort to coast to the win. Almost nothing went right for Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, and Rodney Howard scored 14 points. The main issue on offense was turnovers and bad outside shooting. Georgia Tech had 11 turnovers and shot 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range, a continuation of Saturday's loss at Virginia, where the Yellow Jackets only hit four 3-pointers all day.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Men’s golf sets school tournament record

The 12th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team finished the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday after recording an all-time program low score of 53-under 811. This mark decidedly edged the former record of 42-under, set in 2000 Golf World. Hosted at the Grand Reserve Country Club, the Puerto Rico Classic’s par-72...
GOLF
Red and Black

Georgia football announces sale of customized jerseys starting in Fall 2022

On Tuesday night, the Georgia football Twitter account announced that customizable jerseys of current players on the team will be sold in partnership with Fanatics starting this Fall. The announcement features the jerseys of kicker Jack Podlesny, cornerback William Poole, offensive lineman Warren Ericson and outside linebacker Robert Beal. This...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Men S Tennis#Yellow Jackets#Wake Forest#Uga
commercialintegrator.com

DiGiCo’s S21 Console Enhances Performances at Georgia Tech

Located in the heart of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) campus, the Ferst Center for the Arts serves as a showcase for the presentation of concerts, lectures, dance, film and theater. The hall seats nearly 1,000 and is filled with activity all-year round. It is designed to provide a wealth of diverse and enriching opportunities for Georgia Tech and the greater Atlanta community. Moreover, it has served as a DiGiCo facility for several years, with an SD9 console as its front-of-house desk since 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to miss time following shoulder surgery

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, fresh off a historic freshman season, recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss spring practice, as first reported by Rivals’ UGASports and confirmed by On3’s DawgsHQ. DawgsHQ adds that while Bowers is expected to be sidelined...
NFL
bubearcats.com

Men's tennis drops pair at West Point by 4-3 scores

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis lost pair of tight matches Sunday evening at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center, dropping identical 4-3 scores to Georgetown (2-4) and the host Black Knights (8-2). Against Georgetown, BU took the doubles point but had two three-set singles matches go the wrong way in the narrow defeat. In the late night match against Army, BU again was strong at the top of the lineup with wins at first and second singles but the Black Knights won the doubles point and took the match with victories at 3-4-5. "We missed two great opportunities today for wins," head coach Nick Zieziula said. "Credit to Georgetown and Army for raising their games at the end to get the result. We had to juggle things around again due to injury and we showed resiliency to put ourselves in good positions but there is still a lot more we can clean up to raise our game."
fox8live.com

LSU dominates Georgia 84-65 for third straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) are now on a three game winning streak after a dominate 84-65 win over Georgia (6-20, 1-12 SEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU led as many as 30 points in the second half...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia women's basketball falls to South Carolina

The University of Georgia women's basketball team fell to South Carolina 72-54 on Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. Georgia moves on to an overall record of 17-6 and a conference record of 6-6. Georgia will play Missouri next at home on Feb. 17.
ATHENS, GA
WPRI 12 News

Win streak ends at 13 for URI women’s basketball in loss to Dayton

KINGSTON (WPRI) – On a night they were without star Dez Elmore, the Lady Rams saw their nation-leading 13-game win streak snapped at the hands of Dayton 47-37. It’s their first Atlantic 10 loss of the season. The URI women have been having a historic year, with 20 wins for only the third time in […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy