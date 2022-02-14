ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Haven’t received your free government COVID test kit? Here’s why

By Amal Elhelw
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci648_0eE0L5u700

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Free COVID testing kits were promised to households across the U.S. by the federal government back in January.

More than three weeks after the website to order the tests went live, many of us have yet to actually receive the free tests.

60 million households requested tests and according to the U.S. Postal Service, tens of millions of those households have actually received them. However, that still leaves the majority of folks in the dark as to when they might be getting their tests.

Karen McCready lives in Pittsford and ordered the test kits a day before the website went live, as the postal service was accepting orders on their beta site.

US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed

“It is important that if we have any type of symptoms, to have access to be able to test ourselves, right at home, so we know whether or not we can go back out in the community,” McCready said.

Tests were expected to ship within seven to 12 days after ordering them, but now more than three weeks later, many folks still haven’t received them including McCready.

“I have to say I’m a little disappointed. I think I can understand. I know they’re probably a bit overwhelmed with everything that’s going on. But to be guaranteed that you’d be getting the test kits sent out and they haven’t been received is a bit disappointing,” McCready said.

The United States Postal Service wrote in a statement, “The Postal Service ships the tests out as quickly as we receive them. We’ve seen more than 60 million households request tests and tens of millions have received them. This is huge demand and we’re making incredible progress. We appreciate the patience of those that have not yet received their tests.”

Regardless of when the test kits get to you, Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health said having them on hand is becoming increasingly crucial in the ongoing pandemic.

I just took an at-home COVID test. When should I test again?

“It’s very helpful. The quicker you get your result if you’re positive, the quicker you can take the right steps,” Dr. Lesho said. “If you’re in one of the groups that are at risk for having a bad outcome from getting COVID that is all the much quicker you can get access to the oral medications because these oral medications work best the sooner you can take them.”

With every test kit comes an expiration date, and many might wonder how much longer the test kit will be good for if it’s already delayed in the manufacturing and shipping process.

“The shelf life is generally several months to a year,” Dr. Lesho said. “The farther away you are from the expiration date, the less reliable to test. And so if all you have is an expired test kit, and it and you think you might have COVID disease, and you test it and it’s positive, then I would believe that result. But if it’s negative, I wouldn’t trust it.”

All in all, if you receive your test kit and don’t get a chance to use it before the expiration date, Dr. Lesho said not to throw it away as it can still provide some accuracy if you test positive.

The FDA is allowing some antigen tests to add three months to the expiration date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Inside the first official ‘overdose prevention centers’

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Questions are still raging at the core of the overdose prevention center debate: Would you be okay with a place that permits, and even enables, illegal drug use? Does the good outweigh the concerts? And would your answers change if 150 lives were saved? That’s the number cited by the country’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
PIX11

New York graduation rate up after pandemic cancels exams

New York’s high school graduation rate rose slightly last year after the pandemic forced the cancellation of final exams normally required for a diploma. Education officials said Wednesday that it’s difficult to know how much of an impact canceling the stringent Regents exams had on the Class of 2021. But they say the increase in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Rochester Regional Health
PIX11

NYS creates Office of the Chief Disability Officer

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to deliver remarks at a bill signing ceremony to create the Office of the Chief Disability Officer. The event is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. at Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley in Troy.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Royal ice cream recall in NY due to possible listeria

Ice cream products that were sold in New York have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry.
FOOD SAFETY
PIX11

Mayor Adams brings back country’s largest youth employment program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mayor’s bringing back the city’s summer youth employment program with the largest opportunity yet: 100,000 jobs for those from 14 to 24 years old. The city will be partnering with businesses across the five boroughs to give students real world experience and also curb gang violence in the summer. “Right […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City getting back to work in wake of latest COVID-19 surge

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — As the weeks pass, more and more people are commuting and heading back to the office. Subway ridership topped more than 3 million swipes across five days last week, and bus ridership is also on the rise. They’re both carrying about 60% of pre-pandemic levels. The numbers have rebounded since the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Free, at-home COVID test kits being distributed around NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting this week, New York City is rolling out another weapon in the battle against COVID. At-home test kits are being distributed at over a dozen landmark sites, including museums and cultural centers, as well as at 27 branches of the New York, Brooklyn and Queens public libraries.  You do not […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

State worker warns of Lyft ‘vomit fraud’

A state worker said he is out $150 after a seven-minute Lyft ride from the State Capitol to the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station on Feb. 15. Jeorge Cymon said he was charged the maximum damage fee for leaving vomit in the backseat, something he strongly denies.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy