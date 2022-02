U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, and how the U.S. hasn't seen "any pullback" of Russian troops, as the country has claimed. "There is what Russia says, and what Russia does," claims Blinken, and "so far we haven't seen it." He also discusses what Putin could achieve by invading Ukraine.Feb. 16, 2022.

