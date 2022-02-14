ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History-making medal weekend for Team USA, ROC skater can compete

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure skating in a ruling in a doping case that has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Russian will have a chance for a second gold medal at this year’s Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she can compete this week despite failing a previous drug test. The teen sensation already set Beijing abuzz when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics during her thrilling performance that helped the Russians win the gold medal in the team event.

SHIFFRIN TO ENTER DOWNHILL

Mikaela Shiffrin has confirmed that she will race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. She says she’s changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing. She finished a second training session at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center with the 15th-fastest time among the women who didn’t miss a gate. The two-time gold medalist in Alpine skiing did not finish her opening runs in either of her initial two events, the two-leg giant slalom and slalom, before coming in ninth in the super-G, another race she hadn’t previously entered at an Olympics. As someone who specialized in the technical disciplines of slalom and giant slalom, the speed events of downhill and super-G are still new and works-in-progress for Shiffrin.

US TO FACE CANADA IN FINAL

Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland. Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments. Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

KISSING THE GAMES GOODBYE

American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the ice where the Olympic rings were painted after skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games. The longtime American standard-bearers in ice dancing embraced after their free dance to Anne Sila’s “Drowning” to wrap up their competition. It marked their last Olympic skate and the sweetest end to a decade-long career together. Their bronze also means the United States has medaled in each of the first three figure skating events at the Beijing Olympics.

GOLDEN MOMENT

Erin Jackson made history on a frenetic dash around Beijing’s magnificent speedskating oval. Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics with her gold in the 500 meters. While Jackson doesn’t look at herself as some sort of trailblazer, she recognizes the significance of the moment. She hopes her victory will encourage other people of color to take up winter sports. Jackson’s spot on the Olympic team was in danger when she slipped at the U.S. trials. But once she got to Beijing, she made the most of her opportunity.

MONOBOB HISTORY

Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal in bobsledding and her first for the United States. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It was the first gold by any country other than Germany in seven events so far at the Beijing Games. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second for her fourth Olympic medal. That’s the most in USA Bobsled Olympic history. Christine de Bruin of Canada was third. Humphries has four medals now as well. She won the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

SURPRISE BRONZE FOR US

Xu Mengtao of China landed a jump with three somersaults to win Olympic gold in women’s aerials. Xu is the first woman from China to win the Olympic ski aerials event. She instantly knew her run was a gold-medal-worthy jump. She pointed up at the sky soon after landing. She later leaned back and screamed into the cold air. Xu scored a 108.61 to edge defending champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus. Megan Nick of the United States was a surprise bronze medalist. American teammate Ashley Caldwell was fourth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

NBC Philadelphia

Team USA Punches Ticket to Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

Team USA is headed back to the championship game to defend their gold medal. The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. The team now has a date with rival Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal matches at the Winter Olympics.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Biloxi Sun Herald

Olympics Live: No ceremony if Valieva wins skating medal

The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva places in the top three in the women's individual event. There will also be no medal ceremony for the team event, where Russia won gold a week ago with help...
NHL

Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
The Guardian

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics daily briefing: Norway add to medal haul

Today in a nutshell: The US men’s team make an unexpected ice hockey exit but American skiers claim a men’s slopestyle 1-2 as Norway continue to dominate the medals. Next up: There is freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and short track speed skating still to come today. Tomorrow: the finale of the Kamila Valieva show.
