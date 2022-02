A new update for Minecraft Dungeons is now available. Patch 1.13.1.0 invites you to the Festival of Frost - a limited-time wintery event that celebrates the game’s milestone of reaching 15 million players. You can expect new challenges, as well as some familiar trials and rewards from the “Chills and Thrills” event of last year. As a thank you, the developers are giving you an elegant Iceologer Cape as a login reward.

