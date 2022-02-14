ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floating fries and burger NFTs: the metaverse is impacting the foodservice industry

By GlobalData Thematic Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you believe the metaverse will transform the way we live and work, or that it is simply the latest example of an overhyped technology, you will be hard-pressed to find an industry not investigating how they can gain from this virtual world. The foodservice industry is no different....

pymnts

Victoria's Secret Plans to Offer NFTs in Metaverse

Victoria's Secret has applied to offer items for sale in the metaverse, which could include online clothes and digital collectibles, Coinspeaker reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). Victoria’s Secret joins a list of recognizable names from the fashion industry entering the virtual world. This comes as a trademark attorney, Michael Kondoudis,...
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

Restaurant Brands International reports increase in Q4 revenue

The restaurant company reported a net restaurant growth of 4.5%. Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has reported revenue of $1.55bn for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, which ended on 31 December, up from $1.35bn recorded in the same period a year ago. The quick service restaurant (QSR) company, which owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Welcome to the post-pandemic economy, startups

TechCrunch has tracked a select handful of earnings reports from major technology companies in the current Q4 2021 reporting cycle. The picture that emerges is one of companies boosted by the pandemic coming back to Earth, while companies that faced a drop in demand due to COVID-19 are on the bounce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

Fieldhand shortages are a problem that dates back well before the pandemic, but the problem has been dramatically exacerbated for many over the past two years. The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
verdictfoodservice.com

Papa John’s and Splunk partner to boost digital business

The pizza chain expects the collaboration with Splunk to enable real-time insights that will meet increased demand. Papa John’s International has partnered with software company Splunk to expand its use of the latters digital platform, Splunk Cloud Platform. This digital offering is designed to help clients search, analyse, visualise...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Industry 4.0: Revolutionizing industrial processes

As with so many other industries, COVID’s impact on air travel was profound. Everything slowed down. Flights nearly stagnated. Between March and June 2020, employment in the air transportation industry fell by 25%. Airlines and manufacturers, like Boeing and their suppliers, scaled down to survive. Now that travel is picking back up again, companies are scrambling to hire people back, train them, and go from a near standstill to a sprint, making labor much harder to come by.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Flora Growth Furthering Global Foothold In Plant-Based Wellness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expanding its cannabis-derived brand presence in Latin American countries. Its Mind Naturals skincare brand, built with premium CBD and other high-quality ingredients, will be distributing a portfolio of 12 products through its agreement with Walmart’s online marketplace and Coppel e-commerce outlets. Walmart and Coppel are leading retail chains in Mexico and Central America. A recent article quotes Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan as saying, “This agreement represents our first foray into the Mexican market and furthers our global foothold as a leader in plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands… As the cannabis market continues its rapid expansion across the globe and into various sectors, we are poised to meet the needs of the market at every touch point.” Merchan separately shared via the Bell2Bell Podcast that 2021 was a foundational year for the company as it established its infrastructure to capitalize on its first revenues and set the stage for continued growth. “In 2022, we’re going to see the export of dried flower commerce. We’re going to see the export of derivatives into countries such as Australia, South Africa and some portions of Europe, and that, of course, will be complemented by organic growth in our portfolio products.”
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
pymnts

Peloton Operations, Supply Chain Execs Exit

Peloton has overhauled its operations, bringing in new management and making layoffs, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) Bloomberg report. That includes the leaving of executives running operations, its supply chain and various other functions. Mariana Garavaglia, the operations chief, has departed — she took a new role at the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

$8T Metaverse Market Potential May Hinge on Regulation in China

The metaverse will replace the mobile internet with a more immersive experience. That’s the prediction of Morgan Stanley on the virtual reality world where users can interact, play games and experience things as they would in the real world, as it becomes part of Big Tech firms. In a...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Businesses Aim to Move From Spreadsheets and Emails to Automated Solutions

In most countries in Latin America, it is mandatory that all business transactions must have an electronic invoice in the middle. “What this does is that it helps us control internally for businesses obviously the movement of money, but that also adds a large volume of operations to our already complex businesses,” Flexio Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Schorr told PYMNTS.
TECHNOLOGY
BevNET.com

Pricing, Problems, and Potential: A Look at RTD Packaging

When choosing what beverage alcohol product to drink, components like base spirit, flavor, and nutritional information are some of the primary factors that guide individual decision-making. Will it be wine, beer, spirits, hard seltzer, or something else? It is time for something tropical, or would floral notes satisfy?. However, there’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
smallbiztrends.com

McDonald’s Enters the Metaverse, Selling Big Macs and NFTs

McDonald’s is hinting at entering the world of virtual reality by tendering an application for 10 trademarks in the metaverse. According to McDonald’s application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods and operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery.
TECHNOLOGY

