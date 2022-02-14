MLBPA 'Unimpressed' By League's Latest Offer

The MLB owners’ lockout of the players continued into its 71st day Friday with few major changes in the two sides’ proposals. The MLB Players Association, led by ex-Detroit Tiger Tony Clark, is in search of, among other things, higher pay for young players, a higher minimum salary, an end to service time manipulation and lessening tanking by noncompetitive teams. The owners, meanwhile, are seeking few to no changes in baseball’s salary structure while looking to expand the postseason and add advertisements to uniforms – both added money-making propositions. In other words, don’t expect spring training to open on time next week, much less Opening Day to hit its scheduled March 31 date.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO