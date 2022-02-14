Rewatch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Apple Music

JLo gets candid about Ben's early Valetine's Day gift before their Super Bowl date. These two lovebirds got an early start on Valentine's Day 2022. In her On The JLo newsletter over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez revealed her on-again love Ben Affleck surprised her with a pre-V-Day gift that she said "melted my heart." It was an edited music video for her track, "On My Way" from "Marry Me" that featured photos of the couple dating back to their first stab at romance in 2002. Although the relationship didn't work out — they got engaged before calling it quits in 2004 and then reunited last year — Jennifer told fans the gift gave her new ideas about how love works. "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said of the video, noting that it was "very special and personal," according to People. Jen and Ben were later spotted enjoying a Super Bowl date night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, the cameras showed Jen dancing next to Ben in the stands before the two watched Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and more performers during the Halftime Show.

