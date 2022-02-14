ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rewatch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Apple Music

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A preview of the set is...

appleinsider.com

HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Just Before Performing At Super Bowl Halftime: Watch

The ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper was seen loosening up for the iconic Super Bowl LVI halftime show with a little pot. Snoop Dogg is almost as well-known for his fondness for marijuana as he is for his music. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the 50-year-old rapper indulged in a bit of the devil’s lettuce before kicking off his performance at the halftime show during Super Bowl LVI. Before taking the stage to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson Paak, Snoop was seen taking a hit of a joint.
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
Salon

How the NFL tried and failed to censor its hip-hop halftime performance

From nostalgic throwbacks to a high-energy set list, this year's goosebump-inducing Super Bowl halftime show lived up to its hype and delivered more than anticipated. But the biggest highlight was the star-studded lineup — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem — who refused to heed guidelines about what they could or couldn't do on stage.
Popculture

NFL Speaks out Over Eminem's Kneeling Controversy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night despite the NFL reportedly attempting him to stop the gesture. After the Super Bowl, the league reacted to Eminem's gesture and said it didn't attempt to stop the hip-hop star from taking a knee. "We watched all elements...
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
HipHopDX.com

Britney Spears Couldn't Get Enough Of Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Los Angeles, Ca – Like most Hip Hop fans, Britney Spears only wanted the West Coast rap celebration to go longer than the brief halftime stint during Super Bowl LVI. Sunday’s (February 13) entertaining showcase brought the inner-child out of the pop star as Eminem’s performance made her “feel 17 again.”
People

Mary J. Blige Has Rihanna to Thank for Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance Look

The highly anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI was a sight to behold, with no shortage of fun visual effects and major throwback music moments from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Mary J. Blige. As soon as the 51-year-old star took the stage in her glittering cheetah-print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, our attention was squarely focused on her megawatt energy and over-the-top glam. Turns out, her stunning look was created by makeup artist Porsche Cooper using all Fenty Beauty products — a warm gesture of support for Rihanna, if you ask us.
wonderwall.com

J.Lo reveals early Valentine's Day gift from Ben Affleck that melted her heart, plus more news

JLo gets candid about Ben's early Valetine's Day gift before their Super Bowl date. These two lovebirds got an early start on Valentine's Day 2022. In her On The JLo newsletter over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez revealed her on-again love Ben Affleck surprised her with a pre-V-Day gift that she said "melted my heart." It was an edited music video for her track, "On My Way" from "Marry Me" that featured photos of the couple dating back to their first stab at romance in 2002. Although the relationship didn't work out — they got engaged before calling it quits in 2004 and then reunited last year — Jennifer told fans the gift gave her new ideas about how love works. "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said of the video, noting that it was "very special and personal," according to People. Jen and Ben were later spotted enjoying a Super Bowl date night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, the cameras showed Jen dancing next to Ben in the stands before the two watched Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and more performers during the Halftime Show.
HipHopDX.com

Mary J. Blige & Dave East Risk It All In 'Rent Money' Video

Mary J. Blige returned on Friday (February 11) with her 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, and the R&B legend risked it all in her new video for “Rent Money” right before she takes to the Super Bowl LVI stage on Sunday. The latest single off the album...
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Dr. Dre’s New EP ‘The Contract’

Dr. Dre is back with a ton of new music. The Rap titan has now unleashed all six tracks that were featured in ‘Grand Theft Auto Online.’ All of them have been packaged together to form ‘The Contract.’. Totaling six songs, the bevy of new tracks features...
Vibe

Dr. Dre’s Spotify Streams Increase By 185% After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Click here to read the full article. The Super Bowl 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show, which included a medley of performances from some of the greatest acts in Hip-Hop and R&B, was headlined by legendary producer and artist Dr. Dre. Following the success of the Halftime Show, which included appearances from Dre’s collaborators Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige, it’s been reported that streams of the Hip-Hop legend’s music on Spotify alone have increased by 185 percent. Two of the songs Dre performed during the show, “The Next Episode” and “Still D.R.E.” from his 1999 album, Chronic...
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
HipHopDX.com

Anderson .Paak Ups His Price After Drumming For Eminem At Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles, CA – Anderson .Paak is on cloud nine following his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 13). The Oxnard, California musician was brought onto the stage as a drummer for Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself,” after Slim Shady briefly rapped the chorus of Dr. Dre’s “Forgot About Dre.”
