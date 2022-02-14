ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Rebound Could Lift Future of Finance ETF

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Block (NYSE:SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, shed more than a third of their value year-to-date, but some analysts say that this decline is a case of too much too soon and that the stock has rebound potential. Should the downtrodden stock bounce back, a...

www.etftrends.com

Benzinga

Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett initiated a position in the Brazilian-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) friendly bank Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) while dumping shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the previous quarter. What Happened: Berkshire said in a filing made with the U.S....
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Cool From Tuesday's Rebound

Stock futures are taking a step back after staging an impressive rebound that saw all three major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is pointed 20 points lower, while futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also eyeing muted losses. Attention is still very much fixed on the turmoil happening between Russia and the Ukraine, with signs that tension may be easing cropping up earlier this week. However, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) just accused Russia of continuing to build up troops at the Ukrainian border, which in turn is sending energy and oil prices skyrocketing this morning.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Could Continue to Outperform

High crude oil prices aren’t going to let up anytime soon, with oil futures signaling elevated pricing for the summer. Investors can capture the strength in the energy markets with exchange traded funds. The spread between crude oil for delivery in April and contracts for delivery in May jumped...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Despite Lowered Valuation, MercadoLibre Remains Profitable

While the FMQQ index declined by 17.6% in January against a backdrop of a larger global tech sell-off and expectations of higher rates in the U.S., the pullback has already helped reset valuations to more comfortable levels across the Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) portfolio. One example where...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Block#Fintech#Bank Of America#Cash App#Sq
etftrends.com

Bright Digital Advertising Future Could Propel ARKW

Thanks to the internet’s evolution, digital advertising has long been a staple for companies from a variety of industries and the ad agencies representing those firms, but there are compelling investment implications on this front, too. Among the various exchange traded funds with internet exposure, the ARK Next Generation...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Commodities ETFs Strutting Their Stuff Again in 2022

After posting banner performances in 2021, broad-based commodities exchange traded funds are repeating those positive feats again in 2022. Said another way, ETFs such as the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) aren’t just trading to the upside on a year-to-date basis. Those funds are also significantly outpacing the broader equity benchmarks, including the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Fixed Income Investors Should Look Into Floating Rate Bond ETFs

Investment-grade floating rate notes are in high demand as fixed income traders try to get ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Investors can also diversify their bond portfolios with exchange traded funds that specifically focus on this market segment. In response to the surge in demand, large...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

A United Kingdom ETF Has Been Outperforming

United Kingdom stock markets and country-specific exchange traded funds are outperforming global markets. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEArca: EWU) rose 4.0% year-to-date. In comparison, the S&P 500 dipped 6.1%, the MSCI European Economic and Monetary Union Index was down 3.3%, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was up 1.2% so far in 2022.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Renewable Repricing Augurs Well for ACES

Costs associated with global decarbonization efforts and the transition to renewable energy are estimated to be in the tens of trillions of dollars over a multi-decade time horizon. That’s a staggering amount of capital, and those forecasts, if even remotely close to being accurate, carry implications for exchange traded funds,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

For Greenification in Munis, Try SMI

With sustainability a prime focus that’s here to stay for many asset allocators and investors, more fund issuers are looking for ways to meet this growing demand. The vast fixed income market is fertile ground for green fund innovation. Some of that innovation is already arriving. Consider the case of the VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI), which debuted last September as the first exchange traded fund dedicated to green municipal bonds.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Wolfe Research's List of Companies with Pricing Power

These are companies that can raise prices without fear of losing customers as a result. The chosen companies have high margins. With inflation hitting an almost 40-year high of 7.5% in January, you may be looking for stocks that have pricing power. These are companies that can raise prices without...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures dip slightly as investors weigh earnings, Fed and geopolitics

Stock futures dipped in overnight trading as investors digested corporate earnings reports, updates from the Federal Reserve and developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each ticked down about 0.2%. A slew...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slumped 0.23% to $47.68 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.43 short of its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ryder stock rallies after big profit beat, an upbeat outlook and plans for $300 million ASR

Shares of Ryder System Inc. rallied 5.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the truck rental company reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat full-year outlook and announced plans for a $300 million accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) program. Net income increased seven-fold to $181.1 million, or $3.36 a share, from $25.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-comparable items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.52 from 83 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of $2.48. Revenue grew 17.5% to $2.60 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.49 billion. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $12.00, compared with the FactSet consensus of $9.09, and expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $10.38 billion implies 7.4% growth. "e expect a strong used vehicle sales and rental environment to continue in 2022, slowly moderating in the second half of the year," said Chief Executive Robert Sanchez. The stock has dropped 11.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has shed 4.9%.
STOCKS

