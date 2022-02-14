Block Rebound Could Lift Future of Finance ETF

Stock futures are taking a step back after staging an impressive rebound that saw all three major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is pointed 20 points lower, while futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also eyeing muted losses. Attention is still very much fixed on the turmoil happening between Russia and the Ukraine, with signs that tension may be easing cropping up earlier this week. However, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) just accused Russia of continuing to build up troops at the Ukrainian border, which in turn is sending energy and oil prices skyrocketing this morning.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO