Mexus Gives An Update On Its Three Properties

 1 day ago

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) released a general update on its 3 properties. The Santa Elena project, located 30 kms east of the major gold producer mine La Herradura in Sonora, Mexico, is a private property ranch of 5678...

Petroteq Announces Economic Evaluation of Sands By-Product from Oil Extraction

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE) (‎OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce the completion of a third-party economic evaluation report dated February 10, 2022 (the 'Report') in relation to sands anticipated to be produced as by-products of petroleum products from oil sands at the Asphalt Ridge NW Leases in Uintah County, Utah. The Report was prepared by Broadlands Minerals Advisory Services Ltd. ('Broadlands'), a U.S. based, independent mineral advisory company, with input from Q4 Impact Group, LLC ('Q4 Impact'), under engagement to Broadlands, on markets and prices for the sand products.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Petroteq Announces Peak Value IP, LLC Valuation of Company's Intellectual Property (IP)

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Petroteq Energy, Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Peak Value IP, LLC ('Peak Value') to provide a third party valuation of Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology (CORT), the proprietary intellectual property (IP) behind oil sands extraction process.
BUSINESS
Sierra Madre Reports 12 Metres Grading 2.91 G/T Aueq; Including 4.5 Metres Grading 7.05 G/T Aueq At La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce additional results from trenching and a project update at its La Tigra project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. Trench intercepts are located northwest of the previous announced trenches (see News Release dated Nov. 16, 2021) and are summarized in the table below.
INDUSTRY
State
Arizona State
CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA/OTCQB:LVRLF) Opens 14th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its fourteenth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store opened on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The store, located at 4507 Bath Road, Unit 5 in the City of Amherstview, is the eighth store opened by Cordova in Ontario. This store is open for walk-in customers and for processing of online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, February 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
Petroteq Announces Closing of Equity Subscription

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the closing of the US$750,000 subscription for 6,250,000 units of Petroteq at a price of US$0.12 per unit originally announced by the Company on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.128 per share for twenty-four (24) months. The net proceeds will be used by Petroteq on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah and for working capital. The warrant was originally announced to be exercisable at US$0.12 but was amended to US$0.128.
INDUSTRY
Hotel Indigo Opens Three Properties in the United States

Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts announced new openings in New Orleans, Nebraska and Colorado. Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts announced new openings in New Orleans, Nebraska and Colorado. “We’re excited to continue expanding the Hotel Indigo portfolio within...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year Results and Declares a Special Dividend

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. ('Pharma-Bio Serv' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:PBSV), a regulatory, compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries, today announced that revenues for the year ended October 31, 2021 were approximately $20.1 million, a decrease of approximately $1.4 million when compared to last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses its New Subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ('SUPERNOVA' or the 'Company') today, elaborates on its new subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc. As announced in a previous release dated January 19, 2022- Supernova Energy, Inc. recently formed a majority owned subsidiary - Klir Sky,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Announce Ospraie Ag Science LLC Exercise of 10M Warrants

Warrant and Options Exercise proceeds Total $1.89M. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('CO2 GRO' or the 'Company') (TSXV: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) announces the exercise of 11,488,695 warrants at $0.15 per warrant, raising proceeds of $1,723,304. Also, 1,022,285 options that ranged from $0.135 to $0.18 per option have been exercised for additional proceeds of $161,865 for total proceeds of $1,885,619.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gold
Economy
Industry
CGX, Frontera Switch Plans As Guyana Well Pays Off

Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have decided not to go ahead with their plans for exploration drilling on the Demerara block off Guyana. Following good drilling results on the Corentyne block, Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have decided not to go ahead with their plans for exploration drilling on the Demerara block off Guyana.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China gives property firms easier access to escrow funds -report

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China has moved to give real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, local media outlet Cailianshe said on Thursday, as authorities seek to loosen a stifling liquidity squeeze in the property sector. Chinese developers are allowed to sell projects before completing...
REAL ESTATE
Elon Musk Gives Starship Update for First Time in Three Years

Elon Musk announced that he expects Starship to reach orbit in 2022. The SpaceX CEO delivered updates about the largest space vehicle to be constructed from its Texas facility. Jim Cantrell, CEO and co-founder at Phantom Space, joined Cheddar News to talk about the future of Starship. "I've always done wrong by betting against Elon," he said. "The one thing that I find very curious is it launches 100 metric tons into space, and last year, in the entire year, we launched 750. So, you know, with about seven launches, he could launch every satellite on Earth."
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Strategic to Advance Diamond Creek Rare Earth Project, Expands Gold Production into Klondike w/Additional High-Grade Intercepts - Closes $2.7m Oversubscribed Placement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:NJMC) ('IDR', 'Idaho Strategic' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its latest high-grade intercepts from the Klondike surface drill program solidified the decision to expand underground development into the Klondike Shoot of the Golden Chest Mine. Concurrent with the decision to expand into the Klondike, Idaho Strategic is also announcing the closing of a modest, oversubscribed private placement to aid in pulling forward the Klondike development schedule and to advance the Company's Diamond Creek Rare Earth Element project.
IDAHO STATE
VendorPM raises $6M to scale its marketplace for property managers and service vendors

The platform supports over 400 building services across maintenance, operations, capital expenditures and professional services. In the past two years, VendorPM has scaled its business to cover more than 5,000 buildings, 30,000 vendors and 100 property management firms, including notable relationships with BentallGreenOak, Cushman & Wakefield | Stevenson and Avison Young.
BUSINESS
Mexico's powerful Jalisco cartel has a new target: lime crops

Mexican lime farmers have become the latest victims of cartel extortion. Threats and cartel-related violence have caused widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices. The effects largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort Mexican agricultural industries.
AGRICULTURE
FBI, CBP, Mexican military rescue American woman kidnapped by drug cartel

A U.S. citizen kidnapped in Mexico was rescued last week by FBI agents who teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican military officials to save the American woman. According to U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, an adult American woman was being held against her will in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which is home to the Los Zetas Cartel, commonly referred to CDN. On Feb. 8, the FBI began coordinating with the Border Patrol’s intelligence division, called the Foreign Operations Branch (FOB), to save the kidnapped American.
PUBLIC SAFETY

