Mexus Gives An Update On Its Three Properties

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the closing of the US$750,000 subscription for 6,250,000 units of Petroteq at a price of US$0.12 per unit originally announced by the Company on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.128 per share for twenty-four (24) months. The net proceeds will be used by Petroteq on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah and for working capital. The warrant was originally announced to be exercisable at US$0.12 but was amended to US$0.128.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO