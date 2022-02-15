Watch: Lowellville vs. Warren JFK boys high school basketball
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the WKBN Game of the Week features a tremendous matchup between Lowellville and Warren JFK.
With the post-season just a week away, this contest should be an excellent test for each of these proud programs.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Lowellville (16-3) at Warren JFK (11-8)
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last Meeting
Jan. 5, 2021 – Lowellville, 86-75
…Four Rockets finished with 17-points or more in Lowellville 86-75 victory over Kennedy last season. Johnny Michaels, Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente all scored 20 points. Cole Bunofsky tallied 17 in the Rockets’ victory. TJ Harden connected on a trio of long-distance shots to close out the night with a team-high 13 points for Kennedy. The game served as the season opener for the Eagles.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 64.4; Lowellville, 61.4
Scoring Defense: Lowellville, 47.5; Warren JFK, 61.1
Game Notes
-Lowellville is in the midst of playing six games within 10 days.
-The Rockets have won five consecutive games. The defense has played a key role in their success lately as they’ve allowed an average of 41.8 points per contest during their recent win streak.Watch: Lowellville vs. Springfield boys high school basketball
-With a win, Lowellville would register their 17th win of the year. The Rockets have reached the 17-win mark in six of their previous 9 seasons.
– Lowellville is the second seed in the Northeast District of Division IV . This year, the Rockets have taken down Girard (73-68), Southeast (67-62), as well as handed Campbell Memorial (53-49) their only setback. Their three losses were to Heartland Christian by 7 (75-68) and a pair of close matchups with undefeated Springfield.
-Kennedy had won seven of their last 9 games before this past Saturday, 81-50 setback at Gilmour Academy.
-The Eagles feature three players who’ve averaged double-figures this season – sophomores Jaden Rishel and Michael Condoleon as well as freshman Nick Ryan.
-Kennedy has lost three of their eight games by a total of 6 points (vs. Girard, St. Thomas Aquinas and Mogadore).
-Warren JFK is the fifth seed and was placed into the Grand Valley District along with the likes of Mathews and Bristol.Warren JFK tops Heartland Christian for first win of the season
-Last year, Kennedy won the Northeast 2 District by defeating McDonald, 77-55. The Eagles then topped Lucas in the Sweet 16 (54-48) before falling to Richmond Heights (67-50) in the Regional Final.
League Standings
2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier (Top Four)
Springfield – 14-0 (20-0)
Lowellville – 11-2 (16-3)
Western Reserve – 8-6 (10-11)
Waterloo – 6-6 (6-12)
2021-22 PTC (Top Four)
St. Thomas Aquinas – 7-2 (10-7)
Mogadore – 5-3 (13-5)
Warren JFK – 4-4 (11-8)
Southeast – 4-4 (9-10)
Upcoming Schedule
Lowellville
Feb. 17 – Waterloo
Feb. 18 – Leetonia
Feb. 25 – Southern/Valley Christian winner (Sectional Final)
Warren JFK
Feb. 18 – Lake Center Christian
Feb. 19 – Champion
Feb. 25 – Chalker/Fairport winner (Sectional Final)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0