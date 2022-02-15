Watch: Lowellville vs. Warren JFK boys high school basketball

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the WKBN Game of the Week features a tremendous matchup between Lowellville and Warren JFK.

With the post-season just a week away, this contest should be an excellent test for each of these proud programs.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Lowellville (16-3) at Warren JFK (11-8)

Last Meeting

Jan. 5, 2021 – Lowellville, 86-75

…Four Rockets finished with 17-points or more in Lowellville 86-75 victory over Kennedy last season. Johnny Michaels, Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente all scored 20 points. Cole Bunofsky tallied 17 in the Rockets’ victory. TJ Harden connected on a trio of long-distance shots to close out the night with a team-high 13 points for Kennedy. The game served as the season opener for the Eagles.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 64.4; Lowellville, 61.4

Scoring Defense: Lowellville, 47.5; Warren JFK, 61.1

Game Notes

-Lowellville is in the midst of playing six games within 10 days.

-The Rockets have won five consecutive games. The defense has played a key role in their success lately as they’ve allowed an average of 41.8 points per contest during their recent win streak.

-With a win, Lowellville would register their 17th win of the year. The Rockets have reached the 17-win mark in six of their previous 9 seasons.

– Lowellville is the second seed in the Northeast District of Division IV . This year, the Rockets have taken down Girard (73-68), Southeast (67-62), as well as handed Campbell Memorial (53-49) their only setback. Their three losses were to Heartland Christian by 7 (75-68) and a pair of close matchups with undefeated Springfield.

-Kennedy had won seven of their last 9 games before this past Saturday, 81-50 setback at Gilmour Academy.

-The Eagles feature three players who’ve averaged double-figures this season – sophomores Jaden Rishel and Michael Condoleon as well as freshman Nick Ryan.

-Kennedy has lost three of their eight games by a total of 6 points (vs. Girard, St. Thomas Aquinas and Mogadore).

-Warren JFK is the fifth seed and was placed into the Grand Valley District along with the likes of Mathews and Bristol.

-Last year, Kennedy won the Northeast 2 District by defeating McDonald, 77-55. The Eagles then topped Lucas in the Sweet 16 (54-48) before falling to Richmond Heights (67-50) in the Regional Final.

League Standings

2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier (Top Four)

Springfield – 14-0 (20-0)

Lowellville – 11-2 (16-3)

Western Reserve – 8-6 (10-11)

Waterloo – 6-6 (6-12)

2021-22 PTC (Top Four)

St. Thomas Aquinas – 7-2 (10-7)

Mogadore – 5-3 (13-5)

Warren JFK – 4-4 (11-8)

Southeast – 4-4 (9-10)

Upcoming Schedule

Lowellville

Feb. 17 – Waterloo

Feb. 18 – Leetonia

Feb. 25 – Southern/Valley Christian winner (Sectional Final)

Warren JFK

Feb. 18 – Lake Center Christian

Feb. 19 – Champion

Feb. 25 – Chalker/Fairport winner (Sectional Final)

