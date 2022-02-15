ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Watch: Lowellville vs. Warren JFK boys high school basketball

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jznGC_0eE07m2a00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the WKBN Game of the Week features a tremendous matchup between Lowellville and Warren JFK.

With the post-season just a week away, this contest should be an excellent test for each of these proud programs.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Lowellville (16-3) at Warren JFK (11-8)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting
Jan. 5, 2021 – Lowellville, 86-75
…Four Rockets finished with 17-points or more in Lowellville 86-75 victory over Kennedy last season. Johnny Michaels, Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente all scored 20 points. Cole Bunofsky tallied 17 in the Rockets’ victory. TJ Harden connected on a trio of long-distance shots to close out the night with a team-high 13 points for Kennedy. The game served as the season opener for the Eagles.

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 64.4; Lowellville, 61.4
Scoring Defense: Lowellville, 47.5; Warren JFK, 61.1

Game Notes
-Lowellville is in the midst of playing six games within 10 days.

-The Rockets have won five consecutive games. The defense has played a key role in their success lately as they’ve allowed an average of 41.8 points per contest during their recent win streak.

Watch: Lowellville vs. Springfield boys high school basketball

-With a win, Lowellville would register their 17th win of the year. The Rockets have reached the 17-win mark in six of their previous 9 seasons.

Lowellville is the second seed in the Northeast District of Division IV . This year, the Rockets have taken down Girard (73-68), Southeast (67-62), as well as handed Campbell Memorial (53-49) their only setback. Their three losses were to Heartland Christian by 7 (75-68) and a pair of close matchups with undefeated Springfield.

-Kennedy had won seven of their last 9 games before this past Saturday, 81-50 setback at Gilmour Academy.

-The Eagles feature three players who’ve averaged double-figures this season – sophomores Jaden Rishel and Michael Condoleon as well as freshman Nick Ryan.

-Kennedy has lost three of their eight games by a total of 6 points (vs. Girard, St. Thomas Aquinas and Mogadore).

-Warren JFK is the fifth seed and was placed into the Grand Valley District along with the likes of Mathews and Bristol.

Warren JFK tops Heartland Christian for first win of the season

-Last year, Kennedy won the Northeast 2 District by defeating McDonald, 77-55. The Eagles then topped Lucas in the Sweet 16 (54-48) before falling to Richmond Heights (67-50) in the Regional Final.

League Standings
2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier (Top Four)
Springfield – 14-0 (20-0)
Lowellville – 11-2 (16-3)
Western Reserve – 8-6 (10-11)
Waterloo – 6-6 (6-12)

2021-22 PTC (Top Four)
St. Thomas Aquinas – 7-2 (10-7)
Mogadore – 5-3 (13-5)
Warren JFK – 4-4 (11-8)
Southeast – 4-4 (9-10)

Upcoming Schedule
Lowellville
Feb. 17 – Waterloo
Feb. 18 – Leetonia
Feb. 25 – Southern/Valley Christian winner (Sectional Final)

Warren JFK
Feb. 18 – Lake Center Christian
Feb. 19 – Champion
Feb. 25 – Chalker/Fairport winner (Sectional Final)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Richmond Heights, OH
Warren, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Lowellville, OH
City
Warren, OH
City
Girard, OH
Warren, OH
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Highschool#The Wkbn Game Of#Digital#Spectrum Channel 997#Eagles#Campbell Memorial#Heartland Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
WKBN

Bulldogs advance with strong defensive effort

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth-seeded Poland Bulldogs defense set the tone early as they held off the sixteenth-seeded Cardinal Mooney Cardinals 42-34 to capture a Division 2 Sectional Championship.  The victory improves the Bulldogs to 19-4 on the season as they advance to play West Branch Wednesday night. “We are familiar with West Branch […]
POLAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy