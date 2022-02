FOXBORO (CBS) — Jozy Altidore is all smiles as he gets used to his new home in New England. The Revolution signed the 15-year veteran on Monday, and Altidore was on the pitch with his new team — and in their new uniforms — at Tuesday’s training session in Foxboro. The New Jersey native isn’t bothered by the frigid temperatures outside. In fact, it’s part of what he embraces about this sports-crazed region, and he’s happy to be part of it all. “I’m super excited to catch some Bruins, Patriots and Celtics games and embrace the sports culture of this city,” Altidore...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO