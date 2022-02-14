ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's curling Session 8: Sweden wins in extras to hand Switzerland its first loss

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden 6, Switzerland 5 (11 ends) In a low scoring contest, it was Sweden that was able to rally for the crucial point needed in the 11th for a 6-5 win over Switzerland Monday. The win by Sweden hands Switzerland its first loss of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Sweden...

ESPN

U.S. women's hockey defeats Finland, set for Olympic gold-medal showdown vs. Canada

The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men's curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
NHL

Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
HOCKEY
Reuters

The best photos from the Beijing Olympics: Feb 13

Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan in action during training, before organizers announce the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials has been postponed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez. Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan in action during training, before organizers announce the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials has been postponed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez. Close. 1 / 19. Xandra Velzeboer of the...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. "Today, Lara proudly looked down on us." The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold...
SPORTS
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

U.S. to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals

BEIJING — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.
HOCKEY
NBC Chicago

Team USA Win Loses Lead to Sweden in Women's Curling

Things changed on a dime for the United States’ women’s curling team in a round robin matchup against Sweden Sunday morning. What seemed to be a stalemate for much of the competition quickly turned into a 10-4 rout by Sweden, the defending-gold medal winners in Olympic women’s curling.
SPORTS
Click2Houston.com

Shuster's shot gives U.S. curling big win over Switzerland

In a back-and-forth game that saw both teams enter with a .500 record, the U.S. men’s curling team got the 7-4 win over Switzerland. American skip John Shuster's amazing eighth end proved to be the decider in a game that seriously aided their chances for the semifinal. After the...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

USA men's hockey knocked out of Olympics by Slovakia after blowing late lead

BEIJING — No more miracles in 2022. The United States men’s hockey team surrendered a tying goal with 43.7 seconds remaining in its quarterfinal game against Slovakia, then fell on the fourth shot of a shootout to lose 3-2. Team USA’s Olympics are over, wrapping a run that turned from surprising to energizing.
SPORTS

