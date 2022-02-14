Broadband Providers Urge Court To Reconsider California Net Neutrality Law

February 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday filed a brief before the California Supreme Court in defense of anti- discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents of retirement communities, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities across the state. Enacted under Senate Bill 219 (SB 219), California’s protections prohibit staff at such facilities from discriminating against transgender residents by willfully and repeatedly failing to use their preferred names or pronouns after being clearly informed of them. As common sense and basic decency suggest, and as study after study has shown: Deliberate misgendering can be demeaning, cruel, and deeply traumatizing. It is especially troubling when transgender seniors are deliberately misgendered by the staff entrusted to be their caretakers and healthcare providers. In the brief filed today, Attorney General Bonta urges the court to reverse an appellate decision invalidating SB 219’s bar on willful, repeated misgendering.
