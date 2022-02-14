Broadband Providers Urge Court To Reconsider California Net Neutrality Law

Sen. Chuck Grassley has joined a group of more than a dozen other senators in urging the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to prioritize funding for broadband projects in underserved rural areas. The senators write, “NTIA has an opportunity to make a substantial impact on connecting rural America. However, doing so will require that your agency outline rules that specifically prohibit overbuilding and that set clear criteria to ensure projects targeted at underserved areas are actually prioritized. The regulations and methodology for the distribution of these funds must prioritize projects that are connecting customers and communities to broadband for the first time and avoid projects in areas where reliable broadband is already being provided or where there is an enforceable commitment to build high-speed broadband using federal or state funds.” The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November and supported by Grassley, includes $65 billion specifically for broadband development. A copy of the senators’ letter can be found included below.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO