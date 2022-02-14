Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

Follow live reaction from the Champions League after Manchester City cruised to an away victory at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their last-16 tie.City, who are again favourites to win the Champions League title, made a perfect start in Portugal as Riyad Mahrez steered the Premier League side ahead after eight minutes.The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check, with the opener being initially disallowed due to an offside in the build-up, but it was finally awarded to give Mahrez a ninth goal in as many games.City doubled their lead on 17 minutes as Bernardo Silva guided a stunning half-volley off the underside of the crossbar from a corner to put the visitors in full control of the tie.Phil Foden put City three up on 32 minutes as the visitors continued to dominate, with Bernardo adding City’s fourth shortly before half-time.Bernardo had a header disallowed for offside after the break as he was denied a hat-trick, but Raheem Sterling added their fifth with a sublime shot into the top corner.Follow live reaction from the Champions League fixture below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO