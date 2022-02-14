ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

By PA Staff
Cover picture for the articleManchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Jack Grealish is out of their Champions League round 16 tie with Sporting CP. The England international missed the Premier League leaders' victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.
Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.The England international missed the Premier League leaders’ victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to the Portuguese capital for the first leg of City’s last-16 tie.Guardiola said: “He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus).”Forward Jesus has not featured since...
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
Fabinho’s fifth goal in eight matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City. With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.
Harry Maguire's season went from bad to worse with a shaky performance in Manchester United's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday. The world's most expensive defender was run ragged by Saints' forwards Armando Broja and Che Adams and was singled out for criticism by a number of fans on social media after the game.
Follow live reaction from the Champions League after Manchester City cruised to an away victory at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their last-16 tie.City, who are again favourites to win the Champions League title, made a perfect start in Portugal as Riyad Mahrez steered the Premier League side ahead after eight minutes.The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check, with the opener being initially disallowed due to an offside in the build-up, but it was finally awarded to give Mahrez a ninth goal in as  many games.City doubled their lead on 17 minutes as Bernardo Silva guided a stunning half-volley off the underside of the crossbar from a corner to put the visitors in full control of the tie.Phil Foden put City three up on 32 minutes as the visitors continued to dominate, with Bernardo adding City’s fourth shortly before half-time.Bernardo had a header disallowed for offside after the break as he was denied a hat-trick, but Raheem Sterling added their fifth with a sublime shot into the top corner.Follow live reaction from the Champions League fixture below:
This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest barren spell in front of goal in 13 years. That it currently stands at just six games demonstrates what a truly extraordinary player he has been over that period – a goalscorer almost beyond comparison in the modern game – but there were times at Old Trafford on Saturday that when you wondered if this is more than a dry patch.“Of course he would have wished to score, I would have wished him to score,” Ralf Rangnick, the United manager, said after yet another Ronaldo blank and yet another occasion when Manchester United had thrown...
Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
Erling Haaland will leave Nike and sign a deal with Adidas in the summer, giving Real Madrid a boost in their attempts to sign the Norwegian. That is according to Bild, who believe Haaland will ditch Nike and sign a lucrative sponsorship deal with the German sportswear giant. Borussia Dortmund star Haaland has been a Nike athlete for the past several seasons but is open to a change in 2022.
