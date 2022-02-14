ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Free tickets for 10,000 fans at Champions League final

By ROB HARRIS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- In an unprecedented move, 10,000 fans will be able to attend the Champions League final for free. The gesture by competition organizer UEFA for the biggest club final in world football stands in contrast to the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl on Sunday costing thousands of...

