Shelby County Restaurant Scores Feb. 7-14

Lowest:



Tokyo Grill – 67

4978 Park Ave Memphis, TN 38117

Violations Include: person in charge (PIC) was unable to demonstrate knowledge, employee illness policy not posted (one was handed to PIC), handwashing sink near sushi prep did not have working soap dispenser and power towel dispenser was jammed, cutting boards need to be replaced, improper reheating procedures observed (educated PIC on procedures to reheat to 165 degrees), several food items were held above 41 degrees, right prep cooler needs repairs, date marking not present on prepared foods in freezer or coolers, food containers missing labels with common names, uncovered food items were found in walk-in cooler and drinks were stored on the lobby floor, several employees were not wearing hair restraints (hat or hair net), commercial dishwasher was not operational (must be repaired, removed or replaced), microwaves need to be cleaned, walls and paper towel dispensers need cleaning to remove buildup.



Bala Bistro – 86

4571 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: no date marking in cooler in dining room, food container and squeeze bottles need labelling, kitchen employee observed not wearing hair restraint, wiping cloth improperly stored, sugar scoop improperly stored, brooms improperly stored, stove top needs cleaning, interior of ovens needs cleaning, exterior of reach in freezer needs cleaning, women’s restroom needed paper towels, walls need cleaning, and compliance with the Tennessee Non-Smoker Protection Act.



McDonald’s #15662 – 86

3845 E Shelby Drive Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: employee left a phone inside prep area under apple pies, peroxide multi-surface cleaner/disinfectant stored on counter in coffee station area, no thermometer present in McCafe coolers, hamburger patty found uncovered in the freezer, employee not wearing hair restraint, coffee filter left uncovered on counter.



Dos Amigos LLC – 88 (follow-up score, improvement from 83 )

6195 Macon Road Suite 9 & 10 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: observed shrimp thawing in hand sink (corrected), walk in cooler not working properly, no thermometer present in prep cooler, unlabelled food in cooler and freezer, food containers unlabeled in dry storage area, outer opening on rear door, uncovered food in prep cooler, employees not wearing hair restraints, inside of microwave was dirty, excessive water on the floor observed in dishwashing area, freezer shelves were dirty, wet floor near true cooler, clogged drain



El Toro Taco – 88

8066 Highway 51, N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: Operating reheating food on steam line without checking temperatures or stirring product (cooked ground beef found at 82 degrees after 1 hour and 15 minutes), cooked ground beef found in cooler cooling inside metal pan with cover on top (temperature was 119 degrees), cold leftover food was found at 49 and 55 degrees after being stored overnight, food containers not labelled, damages to floors and ceiling.

100s:



901 Bowl

440 Highway 72 Collierville, TN 38017



901 Dogs and Catering

1404 Grove Meadow Court Germantown, TN 38138



The Bistro at Kirby Pines

3535 Kirby Parkway Memphis, TN 38115



Black Sheep Catering (Warming Kitchen)

409 S Main Street Memphis, TN 38103



Bluff City Crab

3705 Malco Way Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38125

Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken

310 S. Front St. Memphis, TN 38103

Feels like Home (Food Service)

3393 Kirby Rd Memphis, TN 38115

Mambo Italiano

920 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Panda Express

7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125



Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., #4989

6546 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115



Raven & Lilly – Bar

120 E Mulberry Collierville, TN 38017



Subway #3008

6744 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

Subway #4562

8021 US Highway 51 N in Millington, TN 38053

Summer Twin Drive-In

5310 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

