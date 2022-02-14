ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Feb. 7-14

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

Previous Restaurant Report Cards | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG's Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Tokyo Grill 67
4978 Park Ave Memphis, TN 38117
Violations Include: person in charge (PIC) was unable to demonstrate knowledge, employee illness policy not posted (one was handed to PIC), handwashing sink near sushi prep did not have working soap dispenser and power towel dispenser was jammed, cutting boards need to be replaced, improper reheating procedures observed (educated PIC on procedures to reheat to 165 degrees), several food items were held above 41 degrees, right prep cooler needs repairs, date marking not present on prepared foods in freezer or coolers, food containers missing labels with common names, uncovered food items were found in walk-in cooler and drinks were stored on the lobby floor, several employees were not wearing hair restraints (hat or hair net), commercial dishwasher was not operational (must be repaired, removed or replaced), microwaves need to be cleaned, walls and paper towel dispensers need cleaning to remove buildup.

Bala Bistro 86
4571 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
Violations include: no date marking in cooler in dining room, food container and squeeze bottles need labelling, kitchen employee observed not wearing hair restraint, wiping cloth improperly stored, sugar scoop improperly stored, brooms improperly stored, stove top needs cleaning, interior of ovens needs cleaning, exterior of reach in freezer needs cleaning, women’s restroom needed paper towels, walls need cleaning, and compliance with the Tennessee Non-Smoker Protection Act.

McDonald’s #15662 86
3845 E Shelby Drive Memphis, TN 38118
Violations include: employee left a phone inside prep area under apple pies, peroxide multi-surface cleaner/disinfectant stored on counter in coffee station area, no thermometer present in McCafe coolers, hamburger patty found uncovered in the freezer, employee not wearing hair restraint, coffee filter left uncovered on counter.

Dos Amigos LLC 88 (follow-up score, improvement from 83 )
6195 Macon Road Suite 9 & 10 Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: observed shrimp thawing in hand sink (corrected), walk in cooler not working properly, no thermometer present in prep cooler, unlabelled food in cooler and freezer, food containers unlabeled in dry storage area, outer opening on rear door, uncovered food in prep cooler, employees not wearing hair restraints, inside of microwave was dirty, excessive water on the floor observed in dishwashing area, freezer shelves were dirty, wet floor near true cooler, clogged drain

El Toro Taco 88
8066 Highway 51, N. Millington, TN 38053
Violations include: Operating reheating food on steam line without checking temperatures or stirring product (cooked ground beef found at 82 degrees after 1 hour and 15 minutes), cooked ground beef found in cooler cooling inside metal pan with cover on top (temperature was 119 degrees), cold leftover food was found at 49 and 55 degrees after being stored overnight, food containers not labelled, damages to floors and ceiling.

100s:

901 Bowl
440 Highway 72 Collierville, TN 38017

901 Dogs and Catering
1404 Grove Meadow Court Germantown, TN 38138

The Bistro at Kirby Pines
3535 Kirby Parkway Memphis, TN 38115

Black Sheep Catering (Warming Kitchen)
409 S Main Street Memphis, TN 38103

Bluff City Crab
3705 Malco Way Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38125

Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken
310 S. Front St. Memphis, TN 38103

Feels like Home (Food Service)
3393 Kirby Rd Memphis, TN 38115

Mambo Italiano
920 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Panda Express
7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., #4989
6546 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Raven & Lilly – Bar
120 E Mulberry Collierville, TN 38017

Subway #3008
6744 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

Subway #4562
8021 US Highway 51 N in Millington, TN 38053

Summer Twin Drive-In
5310 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

