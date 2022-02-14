ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scarlet Letter is L

By Mark Daniels
94.3 Jack FM
 1 day ago

The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers were upset at home Saturday by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 73-65. Wisconsin went especially...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

The streaking Phoenix

The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams are streaking. In opposite directions. The GB women made it 8 straight victories with a 53-39 win at Detroit Mercy on Sunday. Sydney Levy and Hailey Oskey each scored 10 points for the Phoenix as they forced 24 turnovers in another stellar defensive effort. The Phoenix is now 15-5 on the year, 11-3 in the Horizon League, even in the loss column with conference front runners IUPUI and Youngstown State. The final two home games of the regular season will have Green Bay host UIC on Thursday before a showdown with the IUPUI Jaguars on Saturday at the Kress Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

St. Nobert fit to be tied

A loss to Concordia of Chicago on Saturday dropped the St. Norbert Green Knights men’s basketball team into a logjam in the Northern Athletic Association Conference race. Jacob Bolwerk scored 17 points but the Knights lost 73-66 dropping them to 14-9 on the season and now 10-6 in the NACC. The loss knocked them out of first place into an incredible 9 way tie for the conference lead with just one game left in the regular season. St. Norbert will finish at MSOE on Wednesday night.
BASKETBALL
94.3 Jack FM

Minus Freak, Bucks fall

Turnabout is fair play. Eight days ago, the Milwaukee Bucks opened a west coast road trip with a 137-108 blowout of the Trailblazers in Portland. After both teams shuffled their rosters at the trade deadline, the Bucks welcomed Portland to open a three game homestand at Fiserv Forum before the All-Star break. The Blazers took the rematch handily Monday night 122-107.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes safety commit locks in Spring Game visit

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy