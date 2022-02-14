Scarlet Letter is L

The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams are streaking. In opposite directions. The GB women made it 8 straight victories with a 53-39 win at Detroit Mercy on Sunday. Sydney Levy and Hailey Oskey each scored 10 points for the Phoenix as they forced 24 turnovers in another stellar defensive effort. The Phoenix is now 15-5 on the year, 11-3 in the Horizon League, even in the loss column with conference front runners IUPUI and Youngstown State. The final two home games of the regular season will have Green Bay host UIC on Thursday before a showdown with the IUPUI Jaguars on Saturday at the Kress Center.

