ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Arrest made after large Jacksonville disturbance

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person was arrested after police were called to a disturbance Sunday on Doolin Avenue during which someone reported hearing a gunshot....

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prairie#Theadesign Getty Images
CNN

Authorities are piecing together what happened to Paislee Shultis, who was found alive under a staircase. Here's what we know

(CNN) — Paislee Joann Shultis, the young girl who was reported missing two years ago, was found hidden with her mother under the staircase of a New York home. Throughout their yearslong investigation and search for the child, detectives had visited the house several times, but it wasn't until a critical tip this week that authorities were able to get a search warrant and go into the home's basement, where they discovered the missing girl.
SAUGERTIES, NY
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
0
Followers
0
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy