Albany State softball off to 10-0 start

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Sydney Pettus

The Albany State softball team swept the Agnes Scott Scotties on Sunday to improve to 10-0 on the season.

In Game 1, the Golden Rams defeated the Scotties 15-6.

The Scotties jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Sydney Pettus’ two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning tied the game at 2-2.

After falling behind 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning, the Golden Rams exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Pettus’ three-run home run in the sixth inning secured the Golden Rams’ ninth victory of the season.

The Golden Rams finished with 17 hits in the game. Madison Hurts, Romona McLeod, Pettus, Glory Seay, Morgan Brown, Tiana McFarland, Da’Laynie Hollis and Tyjanae Brown had hits for the Golden Rams.

Kierra Washington earned the win for the Golden Rams.

In game 2, ASU defeated the Scotties 11-5.

The Golden Rams scored six runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning, which was enough to secure their 10th victory of the season.

Brown’s single to left field in the first inning scored the Golden Rams’ first run.

The Golden Rams scored two more when Romona McLeod singled in the second inning. Seay’s three-run homer in the second inning extended the lead to 7-1.

Brown’s double to left field drove in two more runs in the third inning. McFarland’s single to right field drove in the Golden Rams’ 10th run. An error led to the 11th run of the game.

Chamblee improved to 4-0 on the season in the circle.

Comments / 0

#Asu#Albany State#The Golden Rams
