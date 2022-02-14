Women's curling Session 8: Sweden wins in extras to hand Switzerland its first loss
Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (11 ends) In a low scoring contest, it was Sweden that was able to rally for the crucial point needed in the 11th for a 6-5 win over Switzerland Monday. The win by Sweden hands Switzerland its first loss of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Sweden...
The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently...
Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
One of the most anticipated events at any Winter Olympics, the women's singles figure skating competition, was underway Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the short program. The three competitors from the Russian Olympic Committee -- Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva -- entered the Games as favorites for a podium sweep. Their stiffest competition came from Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who managed to place third after Valieva and Shcherbakova and ahead of Trusova.
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France had no expectations of coming away from the 2022 Winter Olympics with more than two medals. His goal was to win one in the relay and one in the individual after he left PyeongChang empty handed. Four years later, Maillet has dominated every event he's...
Two-time reigning world champion and overwhelming favorite Maxim Burov of the ROC botched both of his landings during men's aerials qualifying Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, missing his second straight Games final. Burov went too big on his first jump – a back double full-full-full – and due to...
Japanese speed skater Nana Takagi was inconsolable after her fall before the finish line of the women's team pursuit final at the 2022 Winter Olympics that cost the team a gold medal, but her sister and teammate Miho was there for support. Nana was seen crying uncontrollably after the race...
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. "Today, Lara proudly looked down on us." The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold...
Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland improved to gold Tuesday in slopestyle, the event in which she took silver behind her own teammate at the PyeongChang Games, consequently ending the chance for China's Eileen Gu to win all three women's freeski titles at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The last of 12 qualifiers...
BEIJING — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.
Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics with the goal of competing in all five individual Alpine skiing disciplines, something she had never done before at the Winter Games. She’ll end up going one step further before the Olympic flame is extinguished. Shiffrin confirmed to Eurosport that she...
Things changed on a dime for the United States’ women’s curling team in a round robin matchup against Sweden Sunday morning. What seemed to be a stalemate for much of the competition quickly turned into a 10-4 rout by Sweden, the defending-gold medal winners in Olympic women’s curling.
Before the speed skating 5000m race, the Netherlands’ Irene Schouten — fresh off a gold in the 3000m — was feeling good. That was until she saw Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann, skating in the pair before hers, put up a time of 6:48:18. A four-letter word popped...
Ben Loomis has put together an Olympic Games to remember. He is one of the few U.S. Nordic Combined athletes who have posted top 20 performances in both the normal and large hill individual events during the past week in the Beijing Games. Enough to rest on one’s laurels?
Johannes Lochner/Florian Bauer, GER, (+0.15) Rostislav Gaitiukevich/Aleksey Laptev, ROC, (+0.94) At the midpoint of the two-man bobsled competition, Germany is in a good position to earn their seventh sliding sport gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics – and possibly sweep the podium. But which German team will come out on top?
