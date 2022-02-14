ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Price Over Earnings Overview: Sonic Automotive

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) In the current session, Sonic Automotive Inc. SAH is trading at $49.03, after a 0.86% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Asbury Automotive Q4 Earnings Beat Street View; Boosts Buyback

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) New vehicle unit volume decreased 8%, and new vehicle revenue increased 5%. Used vehicle retail unit volume increased 27%, and used vehicle...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Ouster: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Comstock Res Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Comstock Res CRK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sonic Automotive reports big profit beat, more than doubles its dividend

Sonic Automotive Inc. reported Wednesday a record fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations by a wide margin, and more than doubled its dividend, while same-store sales of new and used vehicles fell. The auto retailer's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $96.3 million, or $2.25 a share, from $57.3 million, or $1.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.66 from $1.50 to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.85. Revenue grew 13.8% to $3.18 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $3.11 billion, as new vehicle revenue rose 2.2% to $1.35 billion to top expectations of $1.23 billion, while used vehicle revenue increased 26.1% to $1.21 billion but missed expectations of $1.29 billion. Within the franchised dealerships segment, same-store new vehicle unit sales volume fell 19.2% and same-store used vehicle sales volume was down 13.2%. Separately, the company said it raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 12 cents, with the new dividend payable April 14 to shareholders of record on March 15. The stock has slipped 1.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has lost 4.9%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Price#Vehicles#Sonic Automotive Inc#Sah#Benzinga Trading School#Eps#Specialty Retail
Benzinga

Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) • Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $331.16 million. Benzinga Trading School is...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Westinghouse Air Brake: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Westinghouse Air Brake WAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Endava Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Endava DAVA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Recap: Blucora Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Blucora BCOR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Analog Devices ADI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ALLETE Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) ALLETE ALE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Generac Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Generac Hldgs GNRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Driven Brands Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Driven Brands Holdings DRVN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Trade Desk TTD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Are Soaring Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Upstart Holdings Inc UPST is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, issued guidance above estimates and announced a buyback.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Ahold Delhaiz Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz ADRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:45 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BGC Partners Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) BGC Partners BGCP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy