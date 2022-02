Battlefield 2042 may be taking the series into an unprecedently dark period, as many fear the game will be forgotten by the time DICE is done fixing it. Last week was particularly stressful for Battlefield fans and developer DICE. The studio announced delaying the game's first season by several months. What many believed would arrive in March is now landing sometime around June. The developer will instead use this break to address longstanding issues, and potentially change some of the most controversial design decisions made during the development of Battlefield 2042.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO