UK-based e-money company Frost has announced it is a principal member of Visa to facilitate people take control of their finances. The company is now ready to issue Visa debit cards and launch its app, bringing financial services together in one digital space. According to data put forth in the press release, 94% of UK working professionals have money worries. Frost’s aim is to take the stress out of money management through its app. Customers can use it to send and receive money, view a breakdown of their spending by category, ‘freeze’ a certain amount of money to keep aside for savings, and switch energy providers.

