Jennifer Lopez reveals ‘early Valentine’s Day present’ from Ben Affleck

By Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

Her love don’t cost a thing, so he gave her a sentimental gift.

Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a romantic video montage of their journey together set to her new song “On My Way” for Valentine’s Day.

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez, 52, wrote in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. “This seriously melted my heart.”

This is the couple’s first Valentine’s Day together since they rekindled their relationship in April 2021 after almost two decades apart.

The “Marry Me” star and the Oscar winner, 49, first dated in 2002 and got engaged later that year before calling it quits in 2004.

The video montage features clips of when the pair were first together, including shots from their 2003 romantic comedy, “Gigli,” red carpet events and Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” music video, in which Affleck played her love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV8wD_0eDznHKP00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, seen kissing here in 2002, were dubbed “Bennifer” in the press when they first dated.

The song “On My Way” also appears to align with a love story in which there is a lot of hardship before the person is able to finally find their one true love.

The lyrics state, “All the stars I’ve seen / All the songs I’ve sung / All the beers I’ve drank / All the damage done / I was just passin’ time / Kinda just passin’ through / On my way to you.”

Lopez and Affleck both experienced failed marriages before they got back together.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Meanwhile, the “Argo” director shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdwSQ_0eDznHKP00
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, who was engaged to Alex Rodriguez before getting back together with Affleck, said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week that she never imagined she and the “Gone Girl” star would find their way back to each other.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” the “Selena” star said. “You never could imagine that something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Aside from the video, Lopez revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that she and Affleck have something secretive up their sleeves for the love-filled holiday.

“We have plans, but I’m not going to share it with you right now,” she teased with a laugh on the morning talk show. “I think we’ll surprise each other with something.”

