How to travel safely this Spring Break

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the latest mask mandates and if people will be able to travel safely during Spring Break. He also talked about the current hospital trends and answered listeners’ questions.

