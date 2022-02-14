ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How to travel safely this Spring Break

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the latest mask mandates and if people will be able to travel safely during Spring Break. He also talked about the current hospital trends and answered listeners’ questions.

WGN Radio

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Weddings are on pace for a record high in 2022

Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the increase in weddings for 2022. Experts say that 2.6 million weddings are expected to occur in the United States this year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a cure for HIV?

There was a breakthrough treatment making a woman the 3rd person to be cured of HIV. Dr. Richard D’Aquila, Associate Vice President of Research at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Anna Davlantes. Dr. D’Aquila talks about if this treatment could be a breakthrough for future cases and what it […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Will there be a spike in coronavirus cases because of Super Bowl parties?

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about recent studies and the dangers of pregnancy complications for unvaccinated women with Covid, a potential spike in covid cases following the Super Bowl, and he takes listener questions too. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities […]
NFL
WGN Radio

‘Keep the Flame Alive’ The year-round Olympic podcast

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — With the end of the Beijing Games days away, a pair of podcasters hope to keep the Olympic conversation alive. “There were a few podcasts out there,” explains Jill Jaracz, host of ‘Keep the Flame Alive.’ “They’d start a few weeks before the Olympics, and then once the Olympics are done they’d […]
CHICAGO, IL
