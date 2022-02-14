Brazil's Bolsonaro issues decrees to boost mining of Amazon

Ignoring US concerns, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is due to arrive in Russia Tuesday for an official visit with highly awkward diplomatic timing, amid the tense standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Brushing off pressure from traditional ally the United States and within his own cabinet, Bolsonaro decided to go ahead with meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a visit he says is about building trade relations. The far-right leader known as the "Tropical Trump" has dismissed fears that Putin could try to use the trip to claim support on Ukraine from Latin America's biggest country, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. But their meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, could become a diplomatic minefield for Bolsonaro if the subject veers away from bilateral ties.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO