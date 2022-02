Sunday morning, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about a woman and a child who were found dead in a backyard pool in Blackhawk. According to the San Ramon Valley Fire and Police Department, first responders were called to a home on East Ridge Court at 3 p.m. Saturday for reports for two unresponsive individuals in a swimming pool. By the time they arrived, a child who was also found in the pool had already been rushed to a local hospital. The woman and child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

