ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Famed pollster says the left could see an exodus of working-class voters of all races in 2022 and cautions against relying on Obama for campaigns

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZfTz_0eDzkOc700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjpRM_0eDzkOc700
President Joe Biden and United Auto Workers President Ray Curry at a General Motors factory in Detroit on November 17.

Evan Vucci/AP

  • Stanley Greenberg warned of the Democratic Party's struggle to appeal to working-class voters of color.
  • He says there's "no room for error" in trying to reverse the erosion of support among these voters.
  • The famed pollster wrote in American Prospect that Obama isn't the answer to solving the problem.

The Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg delivered a warning to his party on Monday, saying there's a possibility it's at risk of losing working-class voters of color.

"After studying working-class voters for nearly four decades, I believe the trajectory can be shifted or reversed. But there is no room for error. There is no room for fools," Greenberg wrote in the magazine American Prospect .

Greenberg also said Democrats' perceived strength was hurting the party, arguing against using high-profile campaign appearances by former President Barack Obama.

Obama's rallies "helped motivate Republican voters to vote but had disappointing results for Democrats," Greenberg wrote.

As a Yale academic, Greenberg documented the Democratic Party's waning support among white working-class voters in Michigan's Macomb County in the 1980s, coining the term "Reagan Democrats" to describe voters who backed John F. Kennedy in 1960 and then deserted the party, feeling it had abandoned them.

Donald Trump's gains among Latino voters in 2020, especially in South Florida, have deeply worried other Democratic officials. Greenberg argued that Trump's appeal to working-class voters of color was rooted in their distrust of Obama's handling of the financial crisis.

"They believed Obama's principal policy to rescue the economy was the bailout of the Wall Street banks that had 'played with our money,'" Greenberg wrote. "The Obama administration's failure to prosecute the banks' CEOs just confirmed the nexus between Wall Street and Washington."

Democrats are facing rough midterm elections. But Greenberg said the party could help itself if it touted some of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, which he said was popular in the "battleground states and districts" that will be closely watched in November.

"In our survey, respondents read the transformative policies in the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, and Build Back Better," Greenberg wrote. "They heard Democrats concerned about public safety, crime, and funding and reforming the police, not defunding them. And they heard Democrats embracing a blue-collar message and taxing big corporations."

Biden faces an enormously difficult task when it comes to passing his climate and spending plan known as Build Back Better. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told Insider recently that it was "dead," holding out the prospect of talks on smaller pieces of the plan. Manchin has also said the party needs to tackle other priorities like election reform first.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 80

Sandra Scarbrough
1d ago

If I were a Black working voter I would feel let down by Democrat run cities for letting criminals loose early, cutting down or cutting out bail completely, defunding police and limiting their power to apprehend criminals, who's suffering with high death and shooting numbers weekly? The Black communities! Most Black people work, try to support their families, but their caught in the crossfire of drug selling gang wars and robbery! Democrats let this happen, Republicans want to prevent it!

Reply(6)
28
Kim Brailey
1d ago

You threatened, coerced, bribed, burned, looted while Americans lost their jobs, their businesses and suppliers. Thanks Democrats

Reply(3)
26
Jeff Everett
1d ago

vote out wokeism and the cancel culture that exists today. high unemployment and taxes. the lame leadership too.. 2022 no blue.🇺🇸

Reply(3)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
citywatchla.com

Nancy Pelosi is Joe Biden’s Worst Nightmare

When 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb nationalist, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie on June 28, 1914 in Sarajevo, his action made World War I inevitable. At other times, one individual can turn events towards the positive as when Boris Yeltsin jumped on the tank, but the decisive action was taken by the commander of the tanks, Sergey Yevdokimov, who had been dispatched to stop the protests but instead turned his tanks around in support of Yeltsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
State
West Virginia State
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
blackchronicle.com

Vernon Jones Pledges To Impeach Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Of all the sunken place residents of House Negro Depot, Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones has to be the most confounding. Here’s a Black man who was once successfully sued by white men accusing him of racially discriminating against white people, and now he’s another sentient Kool-Aid stand for white conservatives to rest their cold beverages on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Most Americans don’t want Trump to run in 2024

A new CBS poll has found that the majority of Americans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for election again in 2024.The poll found that only 35 per cent of all voters wanted Mr Trump to stand as a presidential candidate, whereas 65 per cent did not want him to stand.Among Republican voters, the majority want Mr Trump to re-run in the upcoming election, around seven in 10 are for the former president being in the race, with 69 per cent of red voters wanting him to stand versus 31 per cent who would rather have another...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Pollster#United Auto Workers#General Motors#Ap Stanley Greenberg#The Democratic Party#American Prospect#Democratic#Democrats#Republican#Yale#Latino
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Business Insider

393K+
Followers
25K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy