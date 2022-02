People across the world wake up, or stay up until midnight, with one thing on their mind: the new Wordle of the day. The online game is simple. You have six guesses to figure out that day's five-letter secret word. If a letter turns green, it means you guessed that letter correctly and it is located in the right spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but is located elsewhere. And if it turns grey, it's back to the drawing board.

