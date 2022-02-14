ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Get Rewarded by Withdrawing Crypto

cryptocoingossip.com
 2 days ago

SocialGood is a blockchain initiative that aims to reshape capitalism as we know it by working to create a donation machine that combines blockchain with artificial intelligence in an app. The app can be downloaded on Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones, and by using it, users could...

cryptocoingossip.com

dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ravn Alaska creates crypto reward for travelers

• Airline company launches its first compensation project with crypto. • Ravn Alaska’s crypto reward will work to pay for flights and other company services. Recently, the parent company of the largest rural airline in the American state of Alaska, Ravn Alaska, has just developed a crypto reward project for all users. According to reports, the airline hopes to reward its crew members with native crypto to trade Bitcoin or other tokens on the stock market.
LIFESTYLE
#Cryptocurrency#Android#Apple Store#Sg Digital#Hodl#Socialgodd
International Business Times

Crypto Firm Fireblocks Buys Payments Tech Platform For $100 Million

Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

NYSE files patents to trade non-fungible tokens and crypto currencies

The New York Stock Exchange has filed trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for downloadable software to allow trading of a variety of assets, according to a Feb. 10 filing. The NYSE is applying to supply an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); also for an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets. A spokesman for the NYSE said in an email to MarketWatch the exchange "has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading." The NYSE regularly considers new products and their impact on its trademarks and protects its intellectual property rights accordingly, the spokesperson said.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
pymnts

ByteDance, Tencent, Alibaba Invest in China’s Regulated Metaverse

Chinese tech giants are beginning to invest more in the metaverse, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 13). The ‘metaverse’ usually refers to a virtual world where people can adopt online avatars and interact with others. In China, censorship will likely be a factor, with Beijing continuing to keep a check on its domestic companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

How to Mine Cryptocurrency

When you first hear about cryptocurrency mining, it sounds too good to be true. By using your computing equipment to verify transactions on a blockchain, you'll earn crypto rewards. It doesn't require much effort on your part, so once you get it set up, it's passive income for you. But...
MARKETS
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Apple introduces "tap-to-pay," cryptocurrency payments

Apple has announced a new "tap-to-pay" feature which will allow users to buy goods simply by tapping their iPhone. The new service could also enable crypto users with Coinbase cards or Crypto.com Visas to link their cards and use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

$8T Metaverse Market Potential May Hinge on Regulation in China

The metaverse will replace the mobile internet with a more immersive experience. That’s the prediction of Morgan Stanley on the virtual reality world where users can interact, play games and experience things as they would in the real world, as it becomes part of Big Tech firms. In a...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

5 Crypto Compounding Projects to Look at in 2022

Decentralized finance protocols have emerged as a lucrative opportunity for retail and institutional investors. The total value locked in DeFi protocols is currently at an astonishing $87.43 billion. Compounding interest in crypto entails putting back the interest you gather from your investment to increase your earnings. Having a reliable platform to back up your endeavors will be best to protect the future of your investment. Here is a list of 5 platforms you should take into account when looking for somewhere to compound your crypto interest.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Innovation and experimentation: Spain’s blockchain sector in 2021

Development of the Spanish blockchain and cryptocurrency industries continued apace in 2021. In Spain, companies across various industries — not just digital finance — have begun to apply blockchain technology to their operations. This disruptive technology has promoted pioneering projects in the country that are expected to add 20 billion euros to Spanish gross domestic product by 2030.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Price Today: Crypto Not Showing Any Robust Ascent

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at USD2,932.45, with a trading volume of USD9,666,018,686 in the last 24 hours. Ethereum price posted a gain of 1.23%, a 24-hour low of $2,870.18, and a high of $2,980.08. It is currently at the No. 2 spot on the Coin Market Cap chart, with a...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Intel Announces Mining Chips’ First Clients: BLOCK, Argo Blockchain, and GRIID

Intel ’s play to get into the bitcoin mining market might end up being the story of the year. In a post titled “Blockchain and the New Custom Compute Group,” Raja Koduri reveals a little of the company’s playbook. At Intel, he’s the senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.
MARKETS

