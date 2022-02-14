ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man plunges 75 feet off embankment at aerial tramway in California, rescuers say

By Vandana Ravikumar
CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man was rescued after falling about 75 feet from an embankment at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The incident occurred at...

www.charlotteobserver.com

zachnews.net

Earp, CA: Man from Yucaipa, California dies after falling off his boat into the Colorado River.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information):. Earp, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has released publicly information regarding a man from Yucaipa, California who died after falling off his boat into the Colorado River that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022.
EARP, CA
KTLA

Man survives 75-foot plunge from Palm Springs Aerial Tramway deck

A man plunged 75 feet from an observation deck near the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway over the weekend and miraculously survived, authorities said. An employee at a restaurant atop the Mt. San Jacinto summit noticed a man climbing over a railing on Saturday just before he slipped and fell, according to Greg […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fox News

California man survives 75-foot fall from mountain tramway area, officials say

A California man survived a 75-foot fall from a mountainous area at the top of a tramway system with only minor injuries, according to a report. An unidentified man fell from the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which transports visitors 2.5 miles across the Sonoran Desert to the top of the Mt. San Jacinto summit, about 8,500 ft. above the desert. He climbed over the guardrail this weekend and slipped, the Los Angeles Times reported.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

California Fire Captain dies while off-duty, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have announced that a Cal Fire Fire Captain has died while off duty, according to Cal Fire officials. Cal Fire authorities say Fire Captain Matthew Brabo started his career with Cal Fire in 2001 and has been assigned to the Cal Fire Training Center in Ione since 2016.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
realtree.com

Watch: Mountain Lion Chases Man Running Down California Trail

A man was filming the beautiful terrain as he jogged along a trail near California’s Pyramid Lake when out of the corner of his eye he caught movement. Turning to look, he was shocked to see a mountain lion running after him. According to Backpacker.com, Dutch Faro said he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Hiker, 21, dies taking a photo on Arizona mountain

A 21-year-old hiker who tried to take a photo on an Arizona mountaintop fell to his death earlier this week, authorities have said. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of the Flatiron Trail summit at the Los Dutchman State Park. He slipped and fell approximately 700ft and died on Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.The police received an emergency call around 12.45am on Monday from his friend, who has not been identified.Jacobson went “to the edge to take a photo” and lost his footing when he slipped, the sheriff said.His body was retrieved from the Flatiron...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

2 things you can legally drop from a car in California

Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been updated to clarify how the items can legally escape the vehicle. There are two items that can legally drop out of a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114, KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE reports. According to the CHP, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Worker electrocuted with 30K volts, rescued from embankment, ATCEMS says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A worker was rescued from an embankment Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted with 30,000 volts, says ATCEMS. Multiple rescue crews responded to the scene at FM 2244 and S. Weston Lane in southwest Travis County near One World Theatre around 1 p.m. Feb. 5 after the worker fell around 100 feet down an embankment after being electrocuted.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
FireRescue1

Ga. fire, EMS crews rescue driver after car plunges 40 feet down ravine

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs firefighters rescued a motorist whose vehicle plummeted into a ravine Wednesday evening. According to the Sandy Springs Fire Department, the driver lost control of their car and plunged into a 40-foot deep ravine. Firefighter crews and paramedics from the American Medical Response deployed a rope system to extricate the driver, who was trapped in their vehicle, fire officials said on Facebook.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
cyclingweekly.com

Bull charges multiple riders at California gravel race

A bull charged multiple riders at the Rock Cobbler off-road sportive in California on Saturday, with spectators managing to capture shocking footage of two of the incidents. The bull halted proceedings to the 80-mile dirt and gravel event when it blocked the trail riders were supposed to follow. The animal knocked a reported four people off their bikes, and in both filmed instances the bull threw the cyclists in the air a second time, having already knocked them off their bikes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

Firefighter hospitalized with multiple burns after incident in western North Carolina

A firefighter remains hospitalized after suffering multiple burns during a wildfire in western North Carolina, according to Otto Fire and Rescue in Macon County. The firefighter was identified as department Chief Terry Rholetter Jr. and he was injured Saturday, Feb. 12, officials said in a Facebook post. Otto is about 190 miles west of uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

