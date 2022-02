42% of Consumers Want FIs To Offer Automatic Data Transfer When They Open New Accounts. Forty-two percent of U.S. consumers are more likely to open accounts with FIs that make it easy to auto-share their banking details during sign-up. PYMNTS’ Account Opening And Loan Servicing In The Digital Environment, a collaboration with Finicity, a Mastercard company, surveyed 2,300 consumers to examine how FIs can leverage open banking to engage customers and create a better account opening experience.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO