Anonymous Donor Funds ‘Wellness Rooms’ For Staff At 2 NYC Health + Hospitals Sites

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two NYC Health + Hospitals facilities will be getting wellness rooms, funded by a big donation.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Sunday. He said the spaces will provide a quiet place for the frontline workers to recharge, destress and heal.

The rooms will open later this year at a hospital in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx.

Adams said an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to fund the program.