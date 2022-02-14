ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Donor Funds ‘Wellness Rooms’ For Staff At 2 NYC Health + Hospitals Sites

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two NYC Health + Hospitals facilities will be getting wellness rooms, funded by a big donation.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Sunday. He said the spaces will provide a quiet place for the frontline workers to recharge, destress and heal.

The rooms will open later this year at a hospital in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx.

Adams said an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to fund the program.

CBS New York

More Than 1,400 NYC Employees Fired Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City released the numbers showing how many city workers were fired after failing to meet the vaccine requirement deadline. More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees who failed to comply by last week lost their jobs. That’s out of a municipal workforce of 370,000. It includes more than 900 education employees and about 100 NYCHA workers. Officials say about 40% of workers who had been on leave without pay for three months decided to get vaccinated and have returned to work. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spike In Homeless Deaths On NYC Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition  for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Handing Out COVID Test Kits At Museums And Libraries

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Free at-home COVID test kits are now available at New York City libraries and museums. Starting Monday, the New York City Test and Trace Corps will distribute the kits at 14 landmark cultural sites. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times The list includes the American Museum of Natural History and 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries. The kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and limited to one per person while supplies last. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hearing This Week On Medical Care At New York City Jails

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are inmates at New York City jails being denied access to proper medical care? That will be the subject of a hearing this week. Records from January revealed nearly 6,800 inmates missed their medical appointments in city jails. In the previous month, more than 7,000 appointments were missed. In December, a Bronx Supreme Court judge ordered the city to provide timely medical care. The Department of Correction says it’s taking steps to fix the problem after dealing with pandemic staffing shortages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a community filled with grief and anger gathered for another rally on Tuesday, the calls for change are growing louder in Chinatown. Neighbors say the area isn’t safe anymore, following the brutal fatal stabbing of a Korean-American woman inside her own apartment. It turns out the suspect has 30 prior arrests and prosecutors say the alleged crime was sexually motivated, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday. Many at a rally said if there’s no change in the city, there will be another victim. “We want to live in a safe community where we don’t have to worry when we go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Substance Abuse Fears On The Rise After 3 Riverhead High Students Need To Be Revived In School

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Over the past week and a half, three Suffolk County high school students appeared to lose consciousness inside the school building and had to be revived. First responders told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan on Tuesday the three medical emergencies were unrelated, but are a big wake-up call for substance abuse in school communities everywhere. Students are voicing concern after their three Riverhead High School classmates had to be revived inside the school within the past 10 days, including two with the aid of Narcan overdose kits. “It’s scary because it’s so open to us, and how easy access, and the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s mask mandate has been lifted in public places, but many New Yorkers are still wearing them, saying the guidelines are blurry. On Wednesday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end to the statewide mask mandate, many New Yorkers let out a sigh of relief, including restaurant owner and chef Salvatore Corea. “It’s two years now with this pandemic, so everybody wants to go out with not any mask, not wearing masks or anything,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Corea says he opened Cacio e Pepe on the Upper East Side in May 2021, and just like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Differences In COVID Restrictions Throughout Tri-State Area Causing Confusion For Pandemic-Weary Residents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases continue to decline in our area, and now restrictions are easing too, offering signs of hope. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul let New York’s statewide mask mandate expire. While COVID case trends in our area are encouraging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging caution, and President Joe Biden said ending mask mandates is “probably premature.” Now, as mask wearing becomes optional, these mixed messages are causing confusion for pandemic-weary people who just aren’t sure what to do. So what does the science say? CBS2’s Dana Tyler asked Dr. Daniel Varga to help us sort it out. He’s the chief physician executive at Hackensack Meridian Health and a trusted voice we’ve turned to throughout the pandemic. You can watch the full interview above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Million More Trees’ Initiative Aims To Bring ‘Giant Bouquet’ Of Trees Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Needs more trees. That’s the message from all five borough presidents Monday. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports on their “Million More Trees” initiative. They may not look as brilliant now as they do in spring, summer and fall, but about seven million trees rooted around the city are an essential part of New York City’s infrastructure. Monday, all five borough presidents announced they want to add more. “Your borough presidents are bringing you a giant bouquet of trees,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The Million More Trees program will add more than shade. Trees combat challenges of this moment, Levine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Museum Of The City Of New York Creates ‘Love Letter’ To NYC With Exhibit Of Feel-Good Photographs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York celebrates life in the city with about 100 of the most feel-good photographs ever taken here. Sean Corcoran, the museum’s senior curator of prints and photographs, gave CBS2’s Dave Carlin a preview. “We wanted to create a love letter to the city,” Corcoran said. The exhibition celebrating the city is comprised of recent acquisitions donated by the Joy of Giving Something Foundation. “There’s a kind of a continuity of life in New York,” Corcoran said. “You see the look on certain people’s faces from 1930 and 1980 and there’s just this quality of a New Yorker that just kind of comes through.” The exhibit opens Friday. For more information on admission and hours, visit mcny.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases. Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. Sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed. “He followed her up all six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Relaunches $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive, Supreme Court Upholds Mandate For New York City Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New York City municipal workers stand to lose their jobs after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from a group of teachers to overturn the city’s COVID vaccine mandate. In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Mayor Eric Adams has relaunched an initiative offering $100 to any New Yorker who gets vaccinated at a city-run site before the end of February, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday. Friday was the deadline for workers to show proof of vaccination or face termination. Unvaccinated city workers rallied in front of City Hall in a last ditch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tuesday Marks One Month Since Michelle Go’s Subway Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks one month since Michelle Go was randomly killed at a subway station in Manhattan. Go was pushed in front of an oncoming train on Jan. 15 in Times Square. The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side, worked in finance and volunteered helping at-risk families. Police arrested 61-year-old Martial Simon on second-degree murder charges in her death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A third COVID-19 Center of Excellence has opened in Brooklyn. Mayor Eric Adams, local leaders and health and hospital officials cut the ribbon Friday morning at the new center in Bushwick. It’s one of three opened in the last six months, all in communities of color hit hard by the pandemic. Adams says COVID exposed health inequities across the five boroughs and his administration plans to close the gap. “What we want to do right here in Brooklyn is strengthen our long-term approach to health care with a holistic approach. We are going to serve the whole community and the whole body,” he said. In addition to specialized services to support people recovering from COVID, the center will also include pediatric, mental health and primary care services for Brooklyn residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the deadly stabbing of Chinatown resident Christina Lee was arraigned Monday on multiple charges. CBS2 has learned he was out on bail at the time, and Mayor Eric Adams is calling it another reason the state needs to review bail reform. Sources tell CBS2 25-year-old Assamad Nash had seven prior arrests dating back to 2015. Sources say his criminal history ranges from selling swiped MetroCards and damaging MetroCard machines to assault and harassment for an incident involving a man on the subway back in September on the Lower East Side. He was out on bail when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Return To Sports More Complicated Than Anticipated For Young Athletes Recovering From COVID-19

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A return to sports and physical activity for kids recovering from COVID may not be as simple as just waiting for a negative test. There are still unknowns about possible long-term effects, and as some teen athletes told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson, the road back was more complicated than they anticipated. COVID has forced soccer practice outdoors, even on a frigid February night in New Jersey. But Coach Larry Hart and seventh- and eighth-grade girls from the Players Development Academy, known as PDA, are still leaving it all on the field. That’s no small feat considering so many have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Smoke Condition At Fulton Street Subway Station Causes Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire caused problems on Monday night for riders at a busy Manhattan subway station. According to the MTA, smoke was reported on a southbound No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station just before 7:30 p.m. Service eventually resumed for the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks. It was at Jacobi Medical Center‘s emergency room, where police say 53-year-old Maxine Messam was taken overnight Tuesday unconscious and unresponsive. Police sources told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis the Connecticut woman had evidence of multiple injections in both buttocks. It’s not clear what substance, if any, was injected into her body. She was taken to the ER by two other women who sources say claimed they found her and said she was in need of medical assistance. When police arrived...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Study Says Some Woman Over 70 Suffering Through ‘The Silent Epidemic’ Due To Anxiety Caused By COVID Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A recent study reveals some women over 70 years old are felling more lonely than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers are calling it “the silent epidemic” and it’s prompting health experts to take a closer look at the emotional health of all women, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Monday. Kim Parshley said pandemic-induced isolation left her feeling empty and alone. Limited social contact for the past two-and-a-half years for the single actress meant spending many holidays and weekends by herself. That all changed this past Thanksgiving. “So, as I’m sitting there at the table and I’m eating like a...
YOGA
CBS New York

Unvaccinated New York City Employees Rally Against Vaccine Mandate Deadline, Thousands Expected To Lose Jobs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is deadline day for thousands of New York City workers: Get vaccinated against COVID-19, or lose your job. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, City Hall won’t have final termination numbers until over the weekend. As of Friday afternoon, it was about 3,500-4,000 workers, but officials expect the number to drop considerably. At a rally outside City Hall, a few hundred protesters gathered to speak out against COVID mandates, including Friday’s deadline that all New York City municipal workers be vaccinated. “By the end of this day, I’m facing termination as a New York City firefighter after 16 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
