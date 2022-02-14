Anonymous Donor Funds ‘Wellness Rooms’ For Staff At 2 NYC Health + Hospitals Sites
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two NYC Health + Hospitals facilities will be getting wellness rooms, funded by a big donation.
Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Sunday. He said the spaces will provide a quiet place for the frontline workers to recharge, destress and heal.
The rooms will open later this year at a hospital in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx.
Adams said an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to fund the program.
Comments / 1