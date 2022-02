Lovers of dance in Atlanta have cause to celebrate this weekend with the return of the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company to the Fox Theatre. All the more noteworthy, Robert Battle is celebrating 10 years as artistic director of the company. Atlanta has been referred to as the Ailey company’s second home since they’ve been performing here over the past 46 years. The dancers occupy the Fox Theatre from Feb. 10 – 13. Robert Battle joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to speak about his experience heading up the illustrious company and what role dance can play in today’s social culture and climate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO