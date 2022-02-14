ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammer and Rails Podcast - Therapy Edition

By jumboheroes
hammerandrails.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Casey and I are back after what turned out to be a tough pair of games for our beloved Boilermakers. Purdue may have wound up 1-1 but they are still number one in our hearts. In this episode there’s a lot less...

www.hammerandrails.com

hammerandrails.com

Aaron Wheeler

From the get-go, I've been a fan of Wheels. From the occasional big dunk to the rebounds to the grin he'd give when he'd hit a 3, it's hard to root against Aaron Wheeler. After a promising freshman campaign, Wheeler never lived up to what we all thought he was capable of doing. Then Aaron Wheeler moved on from our lives after losing playing time, and hanging them up for good. Except he didn't. Aaron Wheeler transferred to St. Johns, leaving most of Purdue fan's attention back in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Olivier Rioux - 7'5" 15 year old

Not sure if Painter and staff have this kid on their radar, but probably should if not....even if he is still only 15 right now. You can't teach 7'5"! I'm curious if he is following Edey and his development, considering they are both big men, and also Canadian. I would think that Purdue would be a good fit, considering our track record for developing big men and an emphasis of playing through the post. Looks very raw right now, but has plenty of time to develop at IMG.
BASKETBALL
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Softball: Women Go Undefeated This Weekend

The Purdue Softball Team now has one weekend under their belt. This past weekend, our Boilers traveled to Conway South Carolina to play in 5 games. Playing East Carolina twice, Coastal Carolina twice and one game against Georgetown. In game 1 against East Carolina, Purdue came out firing on all...
SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Dugout Doings: 2-14-22

Welcome to the first edition of Dugout Doings for 2022. The baseball season won’t start until Friday, but to make sure that I can keep this on different weeks than Tennis Plus, I’m going to discuss how the softball team started their season now. Softball Results:. 2/11: FINAL—Purdue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dewittobserver.com

Sabers hammer Lancers

The Central DeWitt student section was decked out in hard hats and reflective clothing Tuesday night. It turned out to be the appropriate apparel for cheering on the Central DeWitt girls basketball team during its visit from North Scott. The Sabers, after all, constructed an early lead and then kept...
DEWITT, IA
hammerandrails.com

Opening Odds and Game Preview: #5 Purdue at Northwestern

#5 Purdue might finally be able to catch their breath after playing 6 games in two weeks where they took on and beat ranked teams, Ohio St. and Illinois, before being blown out in their second match up to Michigan in four days in Ann Arbor and barely beating Maryland at home.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hammerandrails.com

Brycen Hopkins Wins Super Bowl Ring

Purdue football was guaranteed a Super Bowl winner with Markus Bailey and Ricardo Allen both being on the Bengals and Brycen Hopkins playing on the Rams. Bailey finished the night with a tackle and I didn’t see Allen on the field, but it has to hurt for him to come so close yet again and lose it late.
NFL
hammerandrails.com

Maryland at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

On paper this is Purdue’s “easiest” remaining game. Michigan State and Wisconsin on the road will be tough. Northwestern cannot be discounted because the road is always tough in the Big Ten. Indiana is a rivalry game and Rutgers is currently one of the hottest teams in the country.
MARYLAND STATE
hammerandrails.com

College Basketball Rankings February 14: Purdue Drops To 5

It was a wild week for Purdue. The Boilers got a double digit win over a top 15 team, arguably its best victory of the season, on Tuesday. Two days alter they had their worst defeat not only of the season, but the past few years in a 24 point blowout at the hands of Michigan. Then you had mere survival yesterday against Maryland. As a result, Purdue drops two places in this week’s AP Poll, a fair penalty for such a bad game on the road and a near death experience at home against a bad team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Purdue 62, Maryland 61: Ball Don’t Lie

As Dom Torretto says, “Winning is winning, whether it’s by an inch or a mile.”. Jaden Ivey’s late left handed drive and-1 gave the Boilers a 62-59 lead with less than 15 seconds, and Purdue elected to foul Fatts Russell rather than risk a game-tying three. Russell connected on both, then all hell broke loose. Purdue successfully inbounded with just over 8 seconds left, but the refs stopped the clock because of a clock issue even after calling a foul. Purdue’s next inbounds play, which should have been legal since it came after a made basket due tot he aforementioned clock issue, was ruled a turnover. Given a new life, Maryland got it in to Donta Scott, but he was blocked at the rim by Trevion Williams. in the scrum for the rebound Mason Gillis got the rebound and tossed it back to Tre, he kicked it forward down court as time expired.
MARYLAND STATE
hammerandrails.com

Ultimate Collapse: Wisconsin 54, Purdue 52.

Purdue women’s basketball blows massive lead in the second half to fall against Wisconsin, 54-52 in Madison. This loss is disappointing for Purdue in so many different ways. Not only did they blow a 22 point lead in the second half, lose to the worst team in the conference, but it effectively ends their hopes of competing in the NCAA Tournament. That was a very slim chance before this, but the door was slammed in their faces by the Badgers.
MADISON, WI

