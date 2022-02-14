Hammer and Rails Podcast - Therapy Edition

As Dom Torretto says, “Winning is winning, whether it’s by an inch or a mile.”. Jaden Ivey’s late left handed drive and-1 gave the Boilers a 62-59 lead with less than 15 seconds, and Purdue elected to foul Fatts Russell rather than risk a game-tying three. Russell connected on both, then all hell broke loose. Purdue successfully inbounded with just over 8 seconds left, but the refs stopped the clock because of a clock issue even after calling a foul. Purdue’s next inbounds play, which should have been legal since it came after a made basket due tot he aforementioned clock issue, was ruled a turnover. Given a new life, Maryland got it in to Donta Scott, but he was blocked at the rim by Trevion Williams. in the scrum for the rebound Mason Gillis got the rebound and tossed it back to Tre, he kicked it forward down court as time expired.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO