ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Weekend COVID-19 testing site near Palo Verde High School closes

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbJbO_0eDzctFc00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced it has closed the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot just north of Palo Verde High School.

The facility operated on weekends in January and February during higher demand for testing.

But lower usage of the testing facility at 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive and the availability of at-home testing kits led to the decision to close the site, according to a news release.

LIST: COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in Southern Nevada

For additional testing sites and information, see the Southern Nevada Health District site at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/ or see our guide in the link provided above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Rain rolls into the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds and rain showers moved into the valley on Tuesday. Low pressure continues to move through the region Tuesday evening and will allow some bands of rain to circulate through the valley at times. Not more than .01″ of rain is expected, as of 9 p.m., many parts of the […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Verde High School#Covid 19 Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

$300M to go to Nevada affordable housing projects by 2024

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Housing Division announced Wednesday that $300.7 million will go to the development of affordable housing projects in the state. The money makes up 87% of Nevada’s 2021 tax-exempt bonding authority and is the highest amount earmarked for state-led affordable housing developments since the inception of the state’s tax-exempt private […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy