Homeowners will be able to apply for grants to cover up to half of the cost for deep retrofit of their homes under plans rubberstamped by the Government The Cabinet signed off on plans for the home insulation scheme on Tuesday.The National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme aims to retrofit 500,000 homes to B2 Building Energy Rating (BER) standard by 2030, representing almost a third of the country’s housing stock.The scheme also has a target of installing 400,000 heat pumps.Government officials have described it as one of the biggest and most challenging capital infrastructure projects in the state.Under Government plans, householders...

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO