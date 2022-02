Tell us briefly about your work for NASA and when you first knew you wanted to join the agency. I am a technology transfer specialist. In a nutshell, I manage NASA’s intellectual property, mainly patents, finding commercial companies and startups that would be interested in licensing NASA’s patents to turn them into commercial products, like memory foam or baby formula. I actually interned at Dryden, now Armstrong, my junior year of high school in the flight simulation lab as part of the NASA Summer High School Apprenticeship Research Program, also known as SHARP, and it turned out I didn’t want to be a computer engineer, but I ended up being led back to Armstrong for a contractor position in technology transfer.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 HOURS AGO