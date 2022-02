Naughty Dog is currently in the process of hiring new employees for work on a new Naughty Dog game as revealed yesterday by the game director for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Studios frequently hire new people throughout the year and the reason that this particular information has been pinpointed is because of the context surrounding the source of the news. It allows for interesting thoughts about what the new project may be for the studio. It could be another installment for the likes of the Uncharted series of The Last of Us series however it may also be an entirely different franchise or a new one altogether for the new Naughty Dog game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO