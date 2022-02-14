Shawn LaBuff, Mariah Lucas, Brett Merritt, Jenny O’Connor and Samuel Russell injured in a crash (Washougal, WA)

On Saturday, 28-year-old Shawn LaBuff, 23-year-old Mariah Lucas, 36-year-old Brett Merritt, 35-year-old Jenny O’Connor and 37-year-old Samuel Russell suffered injuries following a head-on collision near Washougal.

The two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 14 at about 1:59 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Shawn LaBuff was driving a silver Chevrolet Avalanche east when he attempted to pass another vehicle by going into the westbound lane. LaBuff crashed head-on into a black Jeep Cherokee with three people inside. All the three occupants of the Jeep and a passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as 23-year-old Mariah Lucas, suffered injuries in the accident.

Brett Merritt was the driver of the Jeep, with passengers Jenny O’Connor and Samuel Russell. Merritt, O’Connor and Russell were all transported to local hospitals with unspecified injuries. On the other hand, Lucas was flown to a local hospital. LaBuff was injured, but he refused any medical assistance. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident. Both the vehicles were totaled in the crash. No further details were provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

February 14, 2022

Source: KOIN 6 News