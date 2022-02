Americans are walking away from their jobs in record numbers, but the Great Resignation isn’t hitting every organization equally, Fast Company reports. According to a recent study, the companies that have retained their top employees in the face of widespread talent shortages have a few similarities. The analysis, which was conducted by Hired, explored 650 of the job-matching platform’s clients that were looking for technology-specific roles across industries in the U.S. and U.K. between October 2020 and October 2021, and ranked each based on its success.

