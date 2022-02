The rollercoaster weather continues in the Hudson Valley this week as spring-like weather is expected to arrive before another plunge into freezing temperatures. It's a confusing time to live in the Hudson Valley. One day the snow is melting and the daffodils are starting to grow and the next day we're back below freezing and canceling school for black ice. On Monday, the bright sunlight was certainly deceiving. Thinking that the weather had warmed up, I stepped outside without a coat to get the mail only to be greeted with bone-chilling cold.

HUDSON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO