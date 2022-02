ANN ARBOR, MI - The essence of Yale Kamisar is that he fought “for the little guy,” said his son David. For Kamisar, the titan of legal scholarship who died in Ann Arbor on Jan. 30, that applied in ways big and small. At one end, his writings provided the backbone for landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions that led to the development of Miranda Rights and the guarantee for criminal defendants to have a lawyer.

