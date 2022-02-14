ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Mechanicville CSD holding 1st Valentine’s cupcake war

By Jennifer Seelig
 2 days ago

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — There was a friendly, sweet cupcake competition at the Mechanicville City School District Monday morning. The contest was held in both schools.

Students were able to bake cupcakes at home and then bring them into school ready Monday morning to show off their baking skills on Valentine’s Day. Many students had a sweet tooth! About 40 teams signed up in the district. Some school board education members were the judges. The judges made sure to come on an empty stomach and said it was worth every bite.

“Especially over the last three years our kids really haven’t had a normal day of school. So, now that we’re starting to get back to some normalcy, things like this are great,” said Tim Coleman, Member of the Mechanicville School District Board.

Criteria:

  • You must include Chocolate in your cupcake
  • Your cupcake must have a filling
  • Make at least one dozen cupcakes…1 or 2 for display and the rest for tasting
  • Be creative!
Judging was based on appearance, taste, and originality. “Although we don’t serve this kind of food because it’s not on our meal pattern anymore, there’s no big rule against having a treat now or then and doing something special,” said Deborah Mackey, Foodservice Director Mechanicville Schools. “When we find out who the winner is I’ll reach out to that family and ask for that recipe and we’ll slap it on our menu so all the kids get to taste it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

#Cupcakes#War#Food Drink#Mechanicville Csd#Chocolate#Diy
