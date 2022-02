HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Albert or "Al" Walker has been a police officer for 34 years. For the last 13, he's been chief of the Hanover Township Police Department. "To be born and raised in Hanover Township and not only be a police officer in this jurisdiction but to rise through the ranks to become chief, it's been a special ride for me and I've thoroughly enjoyed every single year of that," said Chief Walker.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO